'Naagin 4' Actor Vijayendra Kumeria Starts His YouTube Channel; Asks Fans To Show Love

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, many celebrities are containing themselves at home. Celebrities are finding new ways to keep themselves occupied and entertained during this time. Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria recently revealed that he has started his YouTube channel.

Vijayendra Kumeria starts his YouTube channel

Vijayendra Kumeria recently took to social media to announce about his newly launched YouTube channel. He shared a screenshot of a test video and added that many new, interesting content is on the way for fans. He further added in the caption, “So here I am with my very first Youtube channel... just posted a test video... request you guys to show some love and SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL. Will be coming up with some good content... waiting to share my creative side with you all. Will release a teaser of my first short film very soon”.

Take a look at Vijayendra Kumeria’s post here:

In a recent interview with a news portal, Vijayendra Kumeria announced the same. He also added that he will be using the same platform to share the short films that he will be making in the coming future. Additionally, he will also be making several entertainment videos for his viewers on the platform.

Vijayendra Kumeria also explained how he had been thinking about creating short films and other videos for a long time. He also added that the lockdown period gave him ample time to give things a thought. He also used it to learn things, write and shoot for his short films. Vijayendra Kumeria added that he will be using his YouTube channel to churn out interesting content for his viewers. He also revealed that he will start by uploading the short films that he made during this time.

The Naagin 4 actor also spoke about how starting slowly, he will make his YouTube channel into a bouquet of entertaining videos. He added that he will be uploading several fun videos like BTS scenes, cooking, or workout videos. He also spoke about how he will be creating content pertaining to the demands of his fans. Vijayendra Kumeria spoke about how his YouTube channel will serve as a great way to engage with his fans.

On the work front, Vijayendra Kumeria’s show, Naagin 4 was recently axed by the makers. While talking about the same, the actor revealed that he was indeed taken aback for a while. However, he added that this was something that was going to happen anyway. Vijayendra Kumeria added that he is affirmative that good things are on the way for him.

