Nia Sharma's BTS Scenes From 'Naagin 4', Have A Look At These Hilarious Scenes

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular faces in the Indian television industry. The actor has achieved great success in her acting career. Nia Sharma gained enormous popularity through TV shows like Kaali, Ek Haazoren Mein Meri Behna Hai, and others. She is currently working in the show Naagin 4 and her performance as a Naagin opposite Anita Hassanandani is widely appreciated by fans.

Nia Sharma is an active social media user and her posts are quite an evidence of her style and fashion sense. Fans not only love her pictures in various outfits but also her looks. She is a true fashionista and always makes sure to make heads turn with her top-notch style and fashion. So, here are some of her best BTS scenes from the set of Naagin 4 that will make you go crazy.

BTS scenes of Nia Sharma from Naagin 4 from her Instagram to have a look at-

Some of the most hilarious scenes are posted by Nia Sharma on her Instagram page from the Naagin 4 sets. Nia Sharma enjoys her work and never turns out to be boring at work. So, here are some of her most hilarious moments from the Naagin 4 set that makes you love her.

In this scene, Nia Sharma is pushing two men in the air and then makes a super-comedy action, saying, "I'm a Complan girl". She captioned the post saying,

Meri shakti ka raaz meri maa ke paas @supriyarshukla 😅

Nia Sharma wishing Holi while shooting on the sets Have a look at this fun video-

Nia Sharma doing an aggressive scene in the show, but posted this video with a hilarious caption reading,

Should you ask me my name again.. ‘Tripping’ on this ever since..😆 @colorstv @ektarkapoor @muktadhond #naaginbhagyakaazehreelakhel @singhranjankumar

Look at this dance sequence scene of Nia Sharma and Sayantani Ghosh on the sets of Naagin 4, and she posted the video with a comedy caption saying,

Meri sexy Maa mil gayi @sayantanighosh0609 #naaginbhagyakaazehreelakhel @colorstv @ektaravikapoor 🙌👏 @muktadhond 💥 @singhranjankumar

