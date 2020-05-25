Rashami Desai And Nia Sharma To Be Out Of 'Naagin 4' Post Lockdown?

Rashami Desai made a grand entry in Naagin 4 before lockdown. The actor was seen performing the role of Shalaka who is also a Naagin like Bela portrayed by Nia Sharma. Recently, the reports suggested that both Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai wouldn’t be part of the show Naagin 4 post lockdown.

According to the reports of an entertainment portal, the makers of the show have been finding ways to cut down on budget and since Rashami Desai’s character was recently introduced in the show, the makers could afford to discontinue its storyline. A source of the entertainment portal told that the channel held a meeting with the makers and cast recently, after which it was decided that Rashami Desai would reportedly be no longer be a part of the show. According to reports, the channel and the producers are wanting to bring the budget down and Rashami Desai was an expensive resource.

The media reports also suggest that the show would be undergoing a revamp post lockdown. The actors have reportedly been informed about the development. Reportedly, most of the cast of Naagin 4 will be out including Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai. A set of new actors will enter the show.

Also Read| Rashami Desai reveals why she changed her name from Shivani on mother's advice

Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Sayantani Ghosh, Vijayendra Kumeria, Anita Hassanandani and Rashami Desai in lead roles. The show is an Indian supernatural television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Naagin 4 chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers.

Also Read| Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna & other telly actors have a perfect guide for beach looks

Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai's projects

Nia Sharma was featured in Ishq Mein Marjawan alongside Arjun Bijlani. The actor essayed two roles in the show Aarohi Kashyap and Anjali Sharma. As of December 2019, Sharma was seen playing a shape-shifting serpent named Brinda in Naagin 4 on Colors TV, opposite Vijayendra Kumeria.

Rashami Desai gained major recognition after participating in the show Bigg Boss 13. The actor often made headlines for several spats and friendships in the Bigg Boss house. Rashami Desai then made an entry in Naagin 4 as Shalaka.

Also Read| Nia Sharma to Sonam Kapoor: Take a look at some major fashion trends that celebs follow

Also Read| Nia Sharma's pics will take you on a virtual trip to the streets of Mumbai amid lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.