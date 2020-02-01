Naagin 4: Does Nayantara Feel Dejected After Knowing The Truth About Brinda?

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, Naagin is an Indian supernatural television series. The show, which made its debut in 2015, chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrongdoers. The fourth season of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14.

Naagin 4 has been witnessing various twists and turns. It has made everyone so intrigued that the viewers are glued to the television screens. Naagin 4 has been entertaining the audiences since its first episode. The makers of the daily soap have shared a promo video of the upcoming episode.

In the latest promo of Naagin 4, fans can see Nayantara dressed up in a bridal avatar and is all set to marry Dev. However, Manyata asks her not to marry Dev and instead allow Brinda to take her place. Manyata’s requests make Nayantara furious. Manyata also tells Nayantara that she will not be able to use her powers since she is not the Iccadhari Naagin. The two are seen arguing.

Further on, Nayantara is seen telling Manyata that she feels unwanted now as she is not her real daughter. Nayantara also reveals that she knew Brinda’s truth from the start. Manyata is left stumped when Nayantara confessed that.

Have a look at Naagin 4 promo here:

Previously in Naagin 4, it was seen that Nayantara could not shapeshift herself into a snake on her 25th birthday. Nayantara is not Manyata’s real daughter as she got exchanged while Manyata was escaping. Nayantara later discovers that Brinda is the Naagin. However, she keeps it hidden, thinking that her mother would love Brinda more. Stay tuned for further updates on the popular show Naagin 4.

