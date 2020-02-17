Naagin 4 February 15 And 16 Written Update: Vish Creates A Rift Between Brinda And Dev

Naagin 4 is an Indian supernatural television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Naagin 4 chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. Take a look at the written weekend update for February 15 and 16 episodes.

Naagin 4 written update- February 15,2020

The episode started with Baa asking Dev and Brinda to get up holding hands. Vish entered the house and said that this is called getting caught red-handed. Dev recalled seeing her in the temple while Brinda recalled that she is a naagin. Akash told everyone she was the new investor. Baa asked the duo to play a game. While all the family members went to Dev's team, Vish asked to be a part of Brinda's team.

Brinda enquired Vish about the 'new drama'. She informed Brinda that she was there to help her. Meanwhile, Hardik and Sparsh went to the jungle area to find Madhav. Brinda and Dev were playing the game when Hardik and Sparsh entered. Vish changed her avatar and came back as Madhav.

Madhav then informed everyone that he would be going to a business meeting in the US. Vish then informed Brinda that they can take anyone's avatar with their powers. Brinda decided to go to the temple to find her mother. She asked Vish to take her place in the house so that she could go out. Brinda then went to the temple and enquired to the pandit if he ever saw her mother there.

Meanwhile, Vish decided to be close to naagmani by making Dev and Brinda distant from each other. Brinda came back to the house. Maanyata tried to signal her and Brinda's pendant tied on her waist started glowing. Brinda thought that it was a signal to kill Dev as she saw the same symbol on Dev's forehead before.

Naagin 4 written update- February 16, 2020

The episode started with Brinda waking up in a shock as Dev put his hand on her neck. Brinda then woke up in a hurry for the first rasoi and scolded Dev that he didn't inform her. Brinda made food for everyone. She asked Baa to taste it. Baa questioned her why she didn't wear the necklace she had given her. Later, Brinda took Vish to the room and asked her why she didn't tell her about the jewellery. Vish told her that she should remember that this marriage was of no importance to her and the only priority to her is her mother.

Brinda and Dev decided to arrange a party for everyone. Brinda went to the temple to find Maanyata. She took the help of the locket and opened the magical door. However, she failed to find her mother as Vish took her to another room. Maanyata asked Vish why she was doing that she said she wanted the naagmani.

Brinda went to the party along with everyone and found a locker. She opened the locker with her powers and guessed that her mother wanted her to see this. Brinda found out different jewellery and something wrapped in a cloth. Brinda guessed it to be drakshira.

Image Courtesy: Still from Naagin 4

