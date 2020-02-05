Nia Sharma As Brinda Takes Her First Step To The Ultimate Revenge In 'Naagin 4' Promo

Naagin is an Indian supernatural television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin revolves around the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth installment of the series, Naagin 4, premiered on December 14.

Recently, Nia Sharma posted a promo video of the upcoming episode of Naagin 4. In the promo video, it is quite evident that Naagin Brinda is all set to take her revenge from the Parekh family as she makes her first move.

Brinda seeks revenge from Parekh Family

Nia Sharma is seen essaying the role of Naagin Brinda who is here to punish the Parekh family for their wrong deeds in the past. In the promo video posted by Nia Sharma, Brinda is seen getting married to Dev and finally making an entry to the Parekh family.

While she is getting married, Brinda decides to make her first attack and destroy the Parekh family. In one shot of the video, Brinda is seen in her Naagin avatar attacking Rasik Parikh. This is Brinda's first attack on the Parekh family. She is also heard saying that no one would be forgiven, instead everybody has to pay for their own deeds.

In the end shot of the video, Vishakha is seen attacking Nayantara and saying why she should keep her alive. It would be interesting for fans to see how Brinda would save Nayantara from Vishakha and also take her revenge from the Parekh family. Check out Nia Sharma's post below.

Image Courtesy: Nia Sharma Instagram

