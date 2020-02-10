Naagin 4 February 8 And 9 Written Update: Dev Has The Naagmani Powers Now!

Naagin 4 is an Indian supernatural television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner 'Balaji Telefilms'. Naagin 4 chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. Take a look at the written weekend update for episodes 17 and 18 respectively.

Naagin 4 written update- February 8, 2020

The episode starts with Dev and Brinda romancing in the rain. Both of them promise each other to stick by each other's side forever. However, their romance is disrupted when Brinda sees Purohit Ji entering the Praksh mansion, and she immediately goes inside the house, leaving Dev alone. Manyata is unconscious and Vrushali, along with Ira and Keki abducts her to an abandoned place. On the other hand, Nayantara is in search of Dev, when she enters the Prakash mansion. Dev's drunk sister Lily tells Nayantara that Dev is happily married to Brinda. This shocks Nayantara and she leaves. Dev follows her to the woods. Nayantara goes to the Laal Tekri temple and hides. Dev to enters the temple where he finds Vishakha.

Post that, Dev leaves the temple and Nayantara starts walking towards the Naagmani. That's when there is a sudden earthquake. Dev enters the temple again to save Vishakha. He accidentally touches the Naagmani instead of Nayantara. Brinda on the other hand, gets to know about her mother's abduction by Purohit Ji. She leaves for Laal Tekri temple in her Naagin avatar. Over there, she sees Dev lying unconscious on the floor, and she takes her back to the Prakash mansion. At the Laal tekri temple, Vishakha gets annoyed on Nayantara for not touching the Naagmani, and ends up attacking Nayantara. Madhav sees Brinda in her Naagin avatar and runs for his life. Brinda tries to kill her. Vrushali tortures Manyata in a secret place to know the truth about Naagmani and Laal tekri temple, but Manyata does not reveal anything.

Naagin 4 written update- February 9, 2020

The episode starts by Madhav threatening Brinda to kill her mother, Swara and asks her to leave. Then Madhav decides to take both Brinda and Swara to the Laal Tekri temple where he asks Brinda to kill herself with a Trishul. But to his dismay, Vishakha turns up at the Laal tekri temple and helps Brinda. Then Brinda kills Madhav and puts his body in a grave and covers it with sand. Vishakha meets Manyata prior to all this and swears to help her. She tells Brinda that Manayata is somewhere being held hostage within the Laal tekri temple. Brinda calls out for Manyata but is unable to trace her. Post that, Brinda comes back home and both Dev and Brinda are asked to do some post-wedding rituals. Baa asks the newly-wed couple to do the rituals and seek blessings of their elders.

