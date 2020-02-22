Naagin 4 New Promo: Brinda's Real Avatar Gets Exposed In Front Of Dev

Naagin is an Indian supernatural television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin revolves around the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth installment of the series, Naagin 4, premiered on December 14.

Recently, Nia Sharma posted a promo video of the upcoming episode of Naagin 4. In the promo video, it is quite evident that Naagin Brinda is all set to take her revenge but something goes unplanned as her own husband Dev sees her real avatar.

Dev sees Brinda’s real avatar

The latest episode of Naagin 4 is a MahaShivratri special episode. The promo video shared by the actor unfolds a big truth in front of the Parekh family. According to the story till now, Naagin Brinda has paved her way inside the Parekh family with an intention of taking revenge from what they have done to her mother. Naagin Brinda has been taking several steps just to take the ultimate revenge.

The latest promo video starts with a shot where the Parekh family is seen celebrating Maha Shivratri. Brinda and dev are seen dancing along with the whole family.

In the next shot of the video, Naagin Brinda is seen revealing her Naagin avatar in front of Dev’s cousins as she makes her move to kill them. Dev incidentally sees Brinda when she attacks his cousins. Dev gets shocked and shouts Brinda’s name. Brinda stops and Dev exclaims that she is a Naagin.

This new twist in the story would change the whole story and the audience will be witnessing Dev’s actions regarding Brinda after he knows that she is a Naagin. Will Brinda be able to take her revenge or this would be an end to her story?

