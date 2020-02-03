'Naagin 4' February 1 And 2 Written Update: Brinda And Dev Finally Tie The Knot

Naagin is an Indian supernatural television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner 'Balaji Telefilms'. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. Take a look at the written weekend update for episodes 15 and 16 respectively.

Naagin 4 written update- February 1, 2020

The Saturday episode starts with Vaishali plotting against Nayantara so that she separates her from Dev. Vaishali discusses this with Manaas, Parsh, Karan and Harsh. Vaishali’s aim is to separate Dev and Nayantara, additionally, she also wishes to expose Nayantara’s reality to other family members. Then all the young men of Praksh family try to chase Nayantara and that’s when they all enter a railway station. However, to their dismay, Nayantara manages to escape and runs inside the dense forest to save herself. But the chasing men finally capture her and ruthlessly kill Nayantara.

Even though Brinda tries to help by transforming into her Naagin avatar, the damage has already been done and Nayantara is no more. When Manyata sees Nayantara’s dead body she's in shock. Both Brinda and Manyata discuss Vaishali’s evil plans and how she succeeded to kill Nayantara. Later Brinda promises Manyata that she will seek revenge of Nayantara’s death.

Brinda also mentions that if Dev is part of the plan of killing Nayantara, she won’t spare him too along with other male members of the Prakash family. She is not aware that Nayantara is still alive and faking her death. In fact, she hates her and is planning to go against her due to her mother’s affection towards her.

Naagin 4 written update-February 2, 2020

The Sunday episode starts with Vishakha and Nayantara. The Naagin who has been part of the previous season too. Vishakha thinks of the Naagnmani that will come to her only after 50 Poornima's and discusses with Nayantara. Nayantara takes a pledge to seek revenge from Brinda.

On the other hand, unaware of Nayantara and Vishakha’s vicious plans against her, Brinda meets Dev. He tries to comfort her and expresses his love for Brinda. Manyata is not well and is resting in the temple post the shock of her daughter’s death. Nayantara greets her when she’s asleep and vanishes. Manyata wakes up. However, Manyata senses Nayantara’s existence and calls her name. Vishakha tells Nayantara not to become weak and stay strong emotionally. She tells her to avoid Manyata for some time.

Later on, both Dev and Brinda tries to convince their families in the respective households to marry each other. At first, their families do not give permission to the union. But later with their family’s blessings Dev and Brinda tie the knot. The Prakash family visit the temple in which Manyata is, and in front of the family, she shouts Nayantara’s name when she saw her for a brief time. The episode ends with Dev talking to Brinda about their new life as a couple.

