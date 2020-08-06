'Naagin 4' Finale BTS Pics Leaked Online, Feature The Actors Doing 'Maha Tandav'; See Pics

The cast of Naagin 4 has reportedly already finished shooting for the finale episode of the show. Fans of the show are eager to see what the finale episode of the show has in store for them. Naagin 4 finale episode reunites former Naagin actresses and also marks the cameo of Hina Khan in the show. A few BTS pictures from the finale episode of Naagin 4 have gone viral. Check out the BTS images from the show:

Naagin 4 finale episode's BTS pictures

In the BTS pictures of the show, it can be seen that former Naagin actress Surbhi Jyoti and Adaa Khan have reunited with Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehrila Khel protagonist Nia Sharma and Hina Khan. In the pictures, the actors are seen dancing around the male protagonist, Vijayendra Kumeria. It has been reported that the Naagin 4 Finale will have a ‘Maha Tandav’ and hence the protagonists from the prior seasons have been brought back for the special episode.

In the pictures, the actors are seen grooving in a temple-like setting. The choreographer of the song is seen teaching the dance moves. In the pictures, it can be seen that some of the crew members are taking pictures of the actors. The actors of Naagin 4 recently wrapped up shooting for the show.

Actor Vijayendra Kumeria took to his social media account and shared a lengthy post thanking the cast and crew of Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehrila Khel for the journey. He also shared a two-minute video wherein he is seen conversing with the director of the show. He thanked Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Ekta Kapoor as well as Anita Hassanandani and Jasmine Bhasin for being great co-stars.

Nia Sharma too took to her social media account and shared a short video with the director of Naagin 4. In the video, she is seen shedding tears as she bids adieu to the team of the show. She even thanked her co-star and called him a ‘man of honour’ in a social media post.

A few months back, Naagin 4 producer Ekta Kapoor revealed that the latest season of Naagin is slated to go off-air. She also stated that the reason behind the show going off-air is because the show has lower TRP ratings. However, she did reveal that a new season of Naagin, Naagin 5 will be launched soon. She also mentioned that shooting for Naagin 5 will begin soon as well.

