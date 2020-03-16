'Naagin 4' Written Updates March 14 And 15: Vish Frees Nayantara, Brinda Kills Harsh

Naagin 4 is an Indian supernatural television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Naagin 4 chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. Take a look at the written weekend update for March 14 and 15 episodes.

Naagin 4 written update: March 14, 2020

The episode starts with Vish telling everyone that Brinda has eloped with Rajat. Baa does not want to believe the fact that Brinda will ever do this to Dev’s Family. Dev gets angry and tells Baa that she should now believe that Brinda has done this to her grandson.

Purohit ji offers his condolences to Brinda for Maanyata’s death. Brinda tells that she will surely seek revenge by learning all the tactics of this world. Swara tells that when Maanyata asked Brinda to stay away from Bel Patr, she studied about it and got to know that Bel Patr harms Naagin. Swara asks Brinda about who her enemies are and whom she wants to take revenge. Brinda says the Parikh family and tells that they are murderers and she will kill everyone.

Dev comes to the room and recalls everything. He throws things in the room angrily and looking at Brinda’s earrings, questions why she has done this to him. Swara asks Purohit ji if he is ready to train Brinda. Swara calls some men there while Brinda is tied to the pillar. They throw bel Patr at her. Brinda fights with them.

Vish attacks Mundalika and kills her. She then takes her avatar and goes to the place where Nayantara is buried. She frees Nayantara and asks her to shake hands with her to take revenge from Brinda. Nayantara agrees and says now her identity would be completely changed and she would be Shalaka now.

After one year

Vrushali asks if the arrangements for Holi are done. Baa comes and tells that what has happened one year ago is unacceptable. Dev looks at his new wife and Ketki says that he got married this morning. Brinda comes there and gets shocked seeing Dev with his new wife.

Dev comes to the room and tells Shalaka that she can take her own time to get comfortable with him. Swara says to Brinda that she had no knowledge about Dev getting married. Brinda says that she can’t get weak and will rectify the mistake.

Naagin 4 written update: March 15, 2020

The episode starts with the Parikh family wishing each other a Happy Holi. Brinda decides to mix bhaang in everybody’s drink. Shalaka comes there and wishes everyone. Nayantara as Shalaka takes a decision to kill Baa and mixes something in her buttermilk.

Brinda comes from the pool and starts dancing. She tries to woo Dev. Dev then questions why she is here. She tells him he only called her to sit with him in the Pooja. Brinda and Dev argue with each other as Dev says everything is finished between them. Shalaka and Dev start dancing with each other when Brinda pulls Nayantara and says her marriage with Dev is illegal. Harsh comes to Brinda and tries to flirt with her.

Brinda attacks Harsh and then makes him run to his family. She then gives him a shock and he falls down in the pool. Everybody rushes to him. Brinda thinks he wouldn’t have killed an innocent guy but he killed Nayantara. Dev finds her earrings and looks at Brinda.

