'Naagin 4' March 7 & 8 | Written Updates: Vish Kills Manyata By Taking Dev's Avatar

Naagin 4 is an Indian supernatural television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Naagin 4 chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. Take a look at the written weekend update for March 7 and 8 episodes.

Naagin 4 written update for March 7, 2020

The episode starts with Vish asking Mundalika to sent goons to the factory. She says she will take Dev there and fool him. Mundalika asks Vish if she is aiming to kill Dev, she replies that she is here to snatch naagmani and would do anything to get it.

Dev asks Brinda to go to the doctor. Vish comes to Dev to take him to the factory. Brinda doesn't find Vish's intentions right and decides to take Dev to the hospital. Milly, Lily, Brinda, and Dev go to the hospital. Mily stays outside with Dev. Brinda asks the doctor to check Lily as she is pregnant. Dev gets a call from Vish, and asks him to come to the factory.

Brinda meets Rajat in the parking lot and gets to know all about Vish's intentions. Dev reaches the factory and gets beaten up by the goons. The goons captivate Dev and Vish. Brinda tries to find proof in Vish's room. Later, she decides to go to the factory where she beats the goons.

Dev takes Vish to the hospital as she was stabbed by the goons. Meanwhile, Brinda comes home and tells everyone that Vish is not the real Vishakha Khanna. Later, Brinda confronts Vish but Vish tricks her and tells that Dev is trying to manipulate her. Brinda hears Vrushali saying that Maanyata eloped from the room. Maanyata who is tied in the temple, escapes, and runs from the room. She runs on the road to find help. The episode ends with Maanyata calling Vrinda from a person's phone she found on the road.

Naagin 4 written update for March 8, 2020

The episode starts with Maanyata calling Brinda. Brinda asks her where she is, Maanyata tells her that she is near Keneri Mountain Jungle. Brinda asks her to stay there and hide until she is there to help her. Vish and Mundalika follow Maanyata in the woods. Vish splits into two and her one half takes Dev avatar. She says to Mundalika that she would kill Maanyata as Dev and let Brinda believe that Dev killed her mother. Brinda reaches the jungle and finds Vish.

Vish tells her that she saw her leaving the house in a hurry and have come here to look after her. Brinda says that she doesn't believe her. The other half of Vish attacks Maanyata, she gets to know that this cannot be Dev. Vish replies to her that she is right and she would fool her daughter that Dev killed her mother.

Brinda tries to find Maanyata with her powers. Meanwhile, Vish bites Maanyata and kills her. Brinda sees them and anticipates that Dev killed her mother. She comes to Maanyata and tells her she would not spare Dev for what he has done. Brinda carries Maanyata to take her to the hospital.

Vish makes a bomb blast and Maanyata dies. The episode ends with Brinda cursing Dev for what he has done while she hugs the dead body of Maanyata, while Vish goes to Dev and says Brinda eloped with Rajat.

