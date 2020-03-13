'Naagin 4' New Promo: Naagin Brinda Vows To Destroy Dev While He Gets Married To Shalaka

Naagin 4 is an Indian supernatural television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Naagin 4 chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers.

Recently, a promo video was posted by Nia Sharma, which gives a glimpse of what is about to happen in the upcoming episode. This upcoming episode of Naagin 4 is all set to entertain the audience with a new entry in the storyline.

'Naagin 4' new promo

The promo shared by Nia Sharma starts with Nia as Naagin Brinda standing in the Lal Tekri temple ringing the bell continuously. There are shots of Naagin Brinda shouting furiously that the sin of killing a Naagin’s mother has been committed and now they will get to know how a Naagin takes revenge.

In the next shot of the video, Naagin Brinda is seen attacking a Parekh family member during a Holi function. She is then seen standing and watching Dev coming to the function with a woman.

Naagin 4 promo introduces a new entry in the show that is the woman walking with Dev. The woman is addressed as Shalaka who would reportedly be Dev’s wife. In the next series of shots, Naagin Brinda is seen making efforts to woo Dev while Shalaka is shocked to see her do this.

According to several media reports, Naagin 4 is all set to take a one-year leap in the upcoming episode. This one-year leap would introduce Rashmi Desai as Shalakha. The storyline would see Naagin Brinda getting disappeared after her mother’s death and Dev getting married to Shalakha.

Reportedly, Naagin Brinda would return after one year to take revenge for her mother’s death and tries to steal Dev from Shalaka. It would be interesting for the audience to witness how Shalaka's presence would affect Naagin Brinda's motives for revenge.

