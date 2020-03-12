Fans are excited to their Bigg Boss 13 favourite star Rashmi Desai joining the mystical realm of Naags and Naagins. Rashmi Desai shared a BTS video of herself from the set of Naagin 4, which is being loved by fans. She will be seen in the show's upcoming episode but fans are also confused about how Rashmi will be entering the realm of Naagin 4. Here is what is going to happen on the show that will lead to Rashmi Desai’s entry.

Read Also| 'Naagin 4' Makers To Cast 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' Actor Aalisha Panwar After Rashami Desai?

Naagin 4 ready to undergo one year leap to introduce Rashmi Desai

After a clip that surfaced online showed glimpses of Rashami Desai shooting for the show, the news of Naagin 4 taking a leap of one year was also reported. It was reported that the next episodes of the show will show that Brinda leaving Dev and Dev returning to his family. Dev’s family then marries Dev to Shalaka who will be played by Rashami Desai. After this, the one-year leap will take place.

Read Also| Rashami Desai Is A Happy Child As She Breaks Into A Dance On The Sets Of 'Naagin 4'

After the leap, Brinda will try to get back into Dev’s life by winning his heart. But by then Shalaka (Rashmi Desai), who is married to Dev for hidden motives and mysteries, will stop it from happening. It was also reported that Brinda will be returning during the Holi sequence of the show. Brinda will be making a grand re-entry and will try to woo Dev. It was reported that the duo will also be having a sizzling dance number. Only time will tell what is going to happen on the hit show Naagin 4

Read Also| Rashami Desai's Look In 'Naagin 4' Revealed, Producer Mukta Dhond Gives A Sneak-peek

Take a look at the exclusive clip of Rashmi Desai here

Read Also| 'Naagin 4' March 7 & 8 | Written Updates: Vish Kills Manyata By Taking Dev's Avatar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.