'Naagin 4': Rashami Desai Kick Starts Her Journey With A 'grand Entry' In The Show

Rashami Desai's fans were in for a pleasant surprise when rumours mills were doing the round of her entering into supernatural drama Naagin 4. Just days after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, she collaborated with the reigning queen of the small screen Ekta Kapoor for Naagin 4. The latest promo of Rashami in Naagin 4 has taken the internet by storm.

Rashami Desai took her Instagram account to share a few pictures from sets of Naagin 4. She made a grand entry in Naagin 4 cast in the weekend episode. To know more about the character of Rashami in Naagin 4, read ahead

Rashami Desai enthrals her Naain 4 journey with a grand entry

Rashami Desai is the latest member to join Naagin 4 cast, which already includes some popular TV actors like Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, and Vijayendra Kumeria. The addition of Rashami in Naagin 4 cast is a massive surprise for the audience. In Naagin 4, she has stepped into the shoes of Jasmine Bhasin as Nayantara.

Since the last few episodes, Jasmine was missing from the show, but now the story has taken an interesting turn. With Rashami Desai's entry in the show, the buzz and anticipation around Naagin have gone ten folds. She will play a Naagin in the show as Nayantara, but with a new face. Rashami Desai is the latest antagonist in Naagin 4 cast apart from Anita Hassanandani and Geetanjali Tikekar.

As per the storyline, Vishakha aka Anita Hassanandani has brought back Nayantara to capture the Nagmani from Dev. Furthermore, she also wishes to unravel the secret behind Laal Tekri Mandir with Nayantara's aka Rashami Desai's help. Rashami's entry in Naagin 4 cast will definitely add a lot more drama to the fictional TV series. It will be interesting to see how her character evolves in the upcoming episodes.

Source: Rashami Desai Instagram

