Ekta Kapoor Opens Up About The End Of 'Naagin 4' And Called The Season 'mediocre'; WATCH

The hit supernatural show Naagin 4 was all set to get a revamp post the lockdown. But, Ekta Kapoor the head of Balaji Telefilms expressed that Naagin 4 is coming to an end. It was also reported that it will mark the exit of its lead actors Vijayendra Kumeria, Nia Sharma, and Rashami Desai. She also gave information on the upcoming season of the supernatural TV show. Read here to know more about it.

Ekta Kapoor on Naagin 4 and its rumours

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram on May 28, 2020, and shared a video. She captioned the video and wrote "Will u b my nagintine????? 😂🥰🌈😹☝️🧿 The update on nagin4/5! @muktadhond @balajitelefilmslimited @anitahassanandani @tanusridgupta @niasharma90 @jasminbhasin2806 @chloejferns @colorstv @jha.mrinal! As for @imrashamidesai ths will b treated as a special appearance! She was faaab in d two eps". Take a look at the post here.

In the video on her Instagram account, Ekta Kapoor expressed that she has been constantly asked about Naagin 4 and whether the story will be continuing after the season ends. She then added that a lot of people have also asked her about the new season too. She then added that she is not in a mood to give interviews which have led to a lot of rumours. They planned a very good end for Naagin 4 and it will blow fans' minds. She expressed that they will be releasing 4 episodes and ending the series. She also added on how she has already fixed a script for Naagin 5 and how the shoot for the new season will start as soon as season 4 is over.

In the video, she was seen apologising to her actors for the seasons' weak writing compared to the last seasons. She also thanked all her actors and named Nia, Anita, Jasmin and Vijayendra. She added that the actors have done a brilliant job in the series and she is sorry for letting them down. She clarified that the season 4 script was a bit weak as they had not worked on it properly. She also expressed that the show was 'mediocre' and she promised that the makers will bring a better script this time around. She also mentioned that she hopes the audience will come back to watch Naagin 5. She assured the viewers that they are making something special and amazing and are working really hard for the new season.

