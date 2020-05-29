'Would Like To Start On Fresh Note': Nia Sharma Comments On Her Exit From 'Naagin 4'

Naagin 4 has joined the list of the shows that are going off-air post-lockdown as Ekta Kapoor recently confirmed the news. Nia Sharma who portrayed the role of Bela in Naagin 4 also commented on Ekta Kapoor’s post regarding the announcement and showed full support to her. In a media interaction, Nia Sharma spoke about how she feels about the show coming to an end.

Nia Sharma mentioned that she isn’t disappointed with the show going off-air. She revealed that the makers of the show were professional enough to tell her about this in advance. The actor further said that the show didn’t end abruptly. The production house was professional and they informed her about the decision a few days back.

Furthermore, Nia Sharma said that she can’t complain because the television industry is badly affected and nobody knows when the shoots will resume. She added that when the shoots will commence after two to three months, the makers would like to begin on a fresh note. Nia Sharma mentioned that she is also looking forward to starting on a fresh note post lockdown.

Nia Sharma further went on to say that her work does come at a certain price but that isn’t the reason for her exit from the Naagin 4 cast. She added that if that would have been the case, the actor felt that the makers would have not cast her in the first place. She wrapped up her conversation saying that the reason behind the makers taking the decision to take the showdown from the television is the nationwide lockdown.

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram on May 28, 2020, and shared a video. In the video on her Instagram account, Ekta Kapoor expressed that she has been constantly asked about Naagin 4 and whether the story will be continuing after the season ends. She then added that a lot of people have also asked her about the new season too. She then added that the makers planned a very good end for Naagin 4 and it will blow fans' minds. She expressed that they will be releasing 4 episodes and ending the series. She also added on how she has already fixed a script for Naagin 5 and how the shoot for the new season will start as soon as season 4 is over.

She also thanked all her actors and named Nia, Anita, Jasmin and Vijayendra. She added that the actors have done a brilliant job in the series and said that she is sorry for letting them down. She clarified that the season 4 script was a bit weak as they had not worked on it properly. She also expressed that the show was 'mediocre' and she promised that the makers will bring a better script this time around. She also mentioned that she hopes the audience will come back to watch Naagin 5.

