Naagin 4 New Promo: Brinda Tries To Attack Shalakha In This Shocking Video

As Rashami Desai recently made her entry in the hit daily soap Naagin 4, fans are even more excited to watch the show. And with the makers releasing a promo for their next episode on their Instagram handle makes fans even more curious.

The recent promo of Naagin 4 has added another twist to the show. The promo shows that Shalakha aka Rashami Desai is seen talking to the mirror telling herself that she will make sure she attacks anyone who tries to come her way.

The next glimpse from the Naagin 4 promo shows Brinda aka Nia Sharma giving Rashami a wicked stare and soon Rashami tells her that Dev aka Vijayendra Kumeria is her husband. Hearing this, Nia Sharma loses her temper and catches Rashami by her neck and tells her that Vijayendra Kumeria is her husband and throws her to the ground. Watch the promo here.

About Naagin 4

Rashami Desai recently made her entry in Naagin 4 and is seen playing the role of Mrs.Shalakha Parikh. It was stated that after Jasmin Bhasin and Sayanatani Ghosh’s exit from the daily soap, fans have been very excited to see Rashami Desai portray the role of a Naagin (snake) for the first time.

Naagin 4 is reportedly said to be the most loved daily soaps as the makers keep adding twists and turns that make the show worthwhile. The show also stars Nia Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, and Vijayendra Kumeria in pivotal roles. The show airs on Colors channel from Monday to Friday at 8 pm.

