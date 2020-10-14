'Naagin 5' Actor Sharad Malhotra Tests Negative For COVID 19; Puts Up A 'thank You' Note

Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra recently took to Instagram to declare that he had finally tested negative for COVID 19. The actor posted a picture of himself from the sets of Naagin 5 while thanking his family, friends, team, and fans, for the immense support and prayers. He also shed some light on the thing he learnt from this journey and the recovery. His fans have flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages as they rejoice the development.

Sharad Malhotra tests negative for COVID 19

Television actor Sharad Malhotra recently updated his fans about his current health condition as he had been under treatment for Coronavirus. He posted a picture of himself from the sets of Naagin 5 while highlighting the important piece of information. In the picture posted, the actor is seen dressed in a proper party outfit as he is busy with the shoot. He is seen wearing a plain black shirt with a sequin-studded suit which gives a very celebratory vibe.

The suit also comes with a matching sequin filled bow tie, adding some more bling to the look. The actor is seen standing against contrasting white light-weight curtains that make the outfit pop out. He is also wearing a sweet smile across his face as he poses for the camera with his left hand in the pocket.

In the caption for the post, Sharad Malhotra has spoken about his recovery journey while thanking everyone who helped him through this difficult time. He has thanked his immediate family, friends, fans, and his team, adding they had been very helpful during this time. He also showed gratitude for the prayers that came his way. He said that he had been declared virus-free and also spoke about a few things he learnt in isolation. Have a look at the post on Sharad Malhotra’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people, including Sharad Malhotra’s costar Utkarsh Gupta, have expressed their excitement over his recovery. A few people have also asked him to exercise caution as post-recovery issues have been on the rise lately. Have a look.

