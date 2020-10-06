'Naagin 5' Director Ranjan Singh And Actor Aakash Talwar Test Positive For COVID-19

Naagin 5 director Ranjan Singh and actor Aakash Talwar tested positive for coronavirus after Sharad Malhotra's ongoing diagnosis. The entire team of Naagin 5 had to undergo the COVID test after Sharad Malhotra was tested positive. Read on to know more.

Naagin 5 crew and director gets Coronavirus

According to zee5.com, the entire cast and crew of Naagin 5 underwent a test for the novel Coronavirus after Sharad Malhotra was tested positive. Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal’s tests results were negative. However, actor Aakash Talwar and the director of the show Ranjan Singh were tested posted of the coronavirus. As reported, a few of the test results are still awaited.

Also Read: 'Naagin 5' Written Update For Oct 3 & 4: Veer Sees Jay In Naag Avatar

According to the report, Aakash Talwar’s condition is stable as he has mild symptoms and has home-quarantined. Whereas, his wife’s results are still awaited. Ranjan Singh’s wife and two children have also been tested as a precautionary measure. Earlier, Sharad Malhotra was tested positive for COVID-19. The actor reportedly has mild symptoms. Sharad quarantined himself at home. However, his wife Ripci Bhatia was tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Also Read: Naagin 5: Jay To Attack Bani In Next Episode; Read Details

According to the report, the entire creative team of Naagin 5 is working on tweaking the storyline due to Sharad’s absence. The shoot was halted for four days. However, since they do not have enough episodes in hand, the team decided to change the storyline. The report also stated that Rajan Singh will virtually guide his assistants throughout the shoot.

Naagin 5 Cast

The Naagin 5 cast include Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal, Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Aakash Talwar and Mohit Malhotra. The show also features Shivani Gosain, Kajal Pisal, Parag Tyagi and Aishwarya Khare. Apart from them, the other cast members include Anjani Kumar Khanna, Kamaal Malik, Anjum Fakih, Kiran Bhargava, Gaurav Wadhwa, Surabhi Mehra and Ravi Chhabra.

Also Read: 'Naagin 5' Promo: Veer Marries Bani To Ruin Her Life While Jay Plans A Revenge From Both

Naagin 5 serial’s episodes air on Colors TV channel every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. The plot of the serial revolves around the themes of love and revenge. Right from the start, the main protagonists fight for their love and continue to do so. The fifth instalment of the series features the incarnation of Bani Sharma, Jai Mathur and Veer Singhania.

Image Credits: Aakash Talwar/ Ranjan Singh Instagram

Also Read: Manu Punjabi Trolls Surbhi Chandna And Mohit Sehgal's Scene From 'Naagin 5'; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.