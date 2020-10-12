'Naagin 5' Written Update Oct 10 & 11: Veer's Face Changes As He Remembers Everything

Naagin 5 Oct 10 episode begins with Veer asking Mayuri to send a voice mail to Jay and ask him to meet Bani near the cliff area. Mayuri asks Veer to stay with Bani. He says he believes Bani but not in Jay's case. He takes Mayuri’s mobile with him saying Bani may snatch that from her and locks the door and leaves from there.

'Naagin 5' Oct 10 written update

Jay receives Mayuri's message. He realises that it's a trap. Bani taunts Mayuri for listening to every order of Veer. Bani and Mayuri get into a fight and Bani falls unconscious. Mayuri tries to open the door. Bani uses her powers and asks Mayuri where Veer went. Mayuri reveals everything. Bani tries calling Jay but fails. She searches her car key.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' new promo shared by Surbhi Chandna, intense drama awaits fans

Jay reaches the cliff. He thinks Veer undervalued him and laughs. Bani gets the weapon that killed Teer. She decides to save Jay. Veer reaches the cliff with his associates. He plans a trap to catch Jay. Jay reaches there in his Naag avatar. Jay falls for Veer's trap. Jay says Veer lied to him using Bani’s name. He says he hates Naag and Naagin.

Bani leaves to save Jay. Mayuri interrupts her. Bani locks Mayuri inside the car and leaves from there to save Jay. Veer blames Jay for killing his brother. Jay denies. Bani reaches there to help Jay. She tries to prove Jay's innocence. Balwant blames Bani for killing Teer. He tries to hurt Bani. Veer says no on will touch Bani.

Veer asks Bani why she came there. Bani says she trusts Jay. Veer takes Bani home. Veer asks Mayuri how Bani escaped. Mayuri stays quiet. Bani and Veer have a banter. He tells her she will eventually fall in love with him. Bani disagrees. Jay decides to end Veer.

Also Read | Dheeraj Dhoopar teases new twist in story, shares pic with 'Naagin 5' co-star Surbhi

'Naagin 5' written update Oct 11

Naagin 5 episode begins with Bani waking up for the washroom. She recalls everything Veer did last night. She thinks to execute a new plan and comes outside of the room. She decides to find a way to finish the cheel. Balwant informs Shukla that Veer will soon remember his past. Bani hears this and leaves in her naagin avatar. Daksh says he felt he saw a snake but no one believes him.

Jay enters Bani's room. He doesn't see Bani there and fakes her voice to call Veer outside his room. Veer hears Jay's voice and thinks Bani is in trouble. Veer goes outside his room. Jay traps Veer in a cage. Bani reaches some place and wonders where she reached. Jay mocks Mayuri and Shukla saying Veer is trapped in the cage. Bani searches the key to open one door.

Also Read | Dheeraj Dhoopar to step into Sharad Malhotra's shoes in 'Naagin 5'?

Shukla, Mayuri and Jay reach Sakura’s place. Jay tells Sakura he has the key to release him. Sakura agrees to work for him. He says he can only change his face once. Bani touches some stone at the same time Sakura changes his face. Sakura changes to Aakesh's face. They get shocked and proceed with their plan. Bani reaches temple with the stone.

Everyone searches for Veer in the house. Balwant gets shocked realising Veer’s face is changed into Aakesh. Bani gets shocked seeing Veer. Balwant says now Veer can easily find that Aadi Naagin. Veer tells Bani he stills loves her. Bani recalls the moments she had with Veer and Aakesh. Veer confronts Bani about her truth. Bani gets angry with Veer. Veer warns Bani. He says she can’t attack him unless he attacks her first so he is going to take his revenge without touching her.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' director Ranjan Singh and actor Aakash Talwar test positive for COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.