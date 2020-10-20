Naagin 5 Actor Surbhi Chandna Strikes A Stunning Pose In A Ravishing Red Avatar

Naagin 5 actor Surbhi Chanda recently took to Instagram to share her love for her 3.1 million followers. She was seen sporting a red dress and looked like a bride in the post. She also mentioned 'Coming Soon' in her post indicating that her look could be from the upcoming Naagin 5 episode. Take a look at her post and read more updates regarding the actor.

Surbhi Chandna is all decked up in red

Pic Credit: Surbhi Chanda's Instagram

In the first post, Surbhi Chanda has shared a short video, where she can be heard saying ' Big Big Big love to my 3.1 million followers' and then she gives air kisses to them as well. Surbhi is seen sporting a red blouse and skirt. She is also sporting heavy make-up and has heavy pearl jewellery on. In her next post, fans can spot her look more carefully. Surbhi looks very fresh and is also seen smiling in all her posts.

Surbhi Chandna's photos

Naagin 5 actor Surbhi Chanda is very active on her Instagram and can be seen sporting many different attires. In her last post, the actor could be seen in a white dress. The caption for her post read - 'For the love of white'. Take a look:

In the first picture, fans can spot Surbhi in a lovely white dress. She is also sporting light make-up and has almost no jewellery on. Many fans liked and commented on her post. Most fans left heart emojis in the comments.

In her next post, she could be seen sporting a pink and silver colour saree. The actor asked her fans to continue watching her show Naagin 5. She was seen smiling in the post and many fans liked and posted wonderful comments. Take a look at her post:

Surbhi Chandan was first seen in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2009 as Sweety. After that, she was seen in many small roles on TV. She now plays the role of Bani Sharma on Naagin 5.

Promo Pi Credit: Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

