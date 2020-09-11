Surbhi Chandna's Birthday: Find Out How Well You Know The Actor With This Trivia Quiz

Television actor Surbhi Chadna started her career in 2009 with SAB TV’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She played the role of Sweety. Surbhi Chandana gained major recognition for her role in the show Ishqbaaz. Her chemistry with Nakuul Mehta gained major appreciation. The show makers also faced major backlash during the time Surbhi left the show.

She also made her film debut in 2014 with the film Bobby Jasoos. Surbhi Chandna also starred in shows like Sanjivani and Qubool Hai. The actor is currently a part of the show Naagin 5. Surbhi Chandna in Naagin 5 portrays the role of Bani who is a shape-shifting serpent. She is featured alongside Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. The actor is celebrating her birthday today. On the occasion of Surbhi Chandna’s birthday, here is a quiz based on her journey until now.

Surbhi Chandna quiz

1. Which television show marked the debut of Surbhi Chandna?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi…Meri Bhabhi

Ishqbaaz

Naagin

2. Which show featured Surbhi Chandna opposite Nakuul Mehta?

Dil Boley Oberoi

Qubool Hain

Sanjivani

Ishqbaaz

3. Which movie marked the debut of Surbhi Chandna in Bollywood?

Jagga Jasoos

Bobby Jasoos

Dolly Ki Doli

Gold

4. In which year was Surbhi Chadna ranked 7th in TV Personality List by Biz Asia?

2018

2017

2016

2015

5. Which among these is not a serial featuring Surbhi Chandna?

Ishqbaaz

Sanjivani

Shakti

Qubool Hai

6. What was the name of the character played by Surbhi Chandna in Ishqbaaz?

Anita Sharma

Annika Trivedi

Annika Bhatt

Anaika Malhotra

Also Read| Surbhi Chandna shares ‘Naagin 5’ spoiler, says she is ‘excited’ to perform a Tandaav

7. How many siblings does Surbhi Chandna have?

One

Two

Three

Four

8. Which show featured Surbhi Chandna alongside Surbhi Jyoti?

Ishqbaaz

Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi….Meri Bhabhi

Qubool Hai

Dil Boley Oberoi

Also Read| Surbhi Chandna's weekly roundup: Here's what 'Naagin 5' actor was up to this week

9. Which among these male actors has not been featured alongside Surbhi Chandna?

Mohit Sehgal

Nakuul Mehta

Karan Wahi

Kunal Jaisingh

10. For how many years was Surbhi Chandna a part of Ishqbaaz?

1

2

3

4

Also Read| 'Naagin 5' actor Surbhi Chandna wishes 'close friend' Karan on his birthday; see pics

Surbhi Chandna quiz -answers

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Ishqbaaz

Bobby Jasoos

2017

Shakti

Annika Trivedi

One

Qubool Hai

Karan Wahi

2

Also Read| Surbhi Chandna grooves with Mohit Sehgal on the sets of 'Naagin 5'; Watch BTS video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.