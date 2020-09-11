Surbhi Chandna's Birthday: Find Out How Well You Know The Actor With This Trivia Quiz

Television actor Surbhi Chadna started her career in 2009 with SAB TV’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She played the role of Sweety. Surbhi Chandana gained major recognition for her role in the show Ishqbaaz. Her chemistry with Nakuul Mehta gained major appreciation. The show makers also faced major backlash during the time Surbhi left the show.
She also made her film debut in 2014 with the film Bobby Jasoos. Surbhi Chandna also starred in shows like Sanjivani and Qubool Hai. The actor is currently a part of the show Naagin 5. Surbhi Chandna in Naagin 5 portrays the role of Bani who is a shape-shifting serpent. She is featured alongside Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. The actor is celebrating her birthday today. On the occasion of Surbhi Chandna’s birthday, here is a quiz based on her journey until now.
