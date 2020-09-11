Surbhi Chandna's Birthday: Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Jyoti, & Others Wish The Naagin 5 Actor

Surbhi Chandna is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. She rose to fame with her character as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz and for playing the character of Dr Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. Surbhi Chandna has recently been cast as the lead character for Naagin 5. Having spent over a decade in the television industry, Surbhi has made many friends from within the industry. On the occasion of Surbhi Chandna’s birthday today, her friends and colleagues spammed the actor’s social media as they poured in their wishes. Read further ahead to see who all wished the actor.

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Jyoti and other Tv celebs' wishes on Surbhi Chandna's birthday

Surbhi Chandna turned a year older today, on September 11, 2020. On this happy occasion, many of her friends and colleagues from within the Indian television industry have taken to their official Instagram handles to wish the birthday girl. Many actors like Shivangi Joshi, Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Jyoti, Mansi Srivastava, and Karanvir Bohra shared pictures with Surbhi Chandna, on their Instagram stories. The actor’s Naagin 5 co-star, Mohit Sehgal even shared a post on his social media in order to wish Surbhi Chandna.

Mohit Sehgal shared a picture on his Instagram story of the entire cast and crew of Naagin 5 celebrating lead actor Surbhi Chandna’s birthday, as she cuts the cake. In the picture, Mohit Sehgal, Sharad Malhotra and other cast members of the show can be seen clapping for the actor. Surbhi Chandna has many fancy cakes in front of her for her birthday.

Surbhi Chandna has recently been cast as the lead character in Naagin 5, opposite Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. In the series, their characters will be designed in today’s time. The three characters will have no idea about their past connections, but their destiny would have already been decided. In Naagin 5, the characters of Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal, will be seen being caught in a web of love, drama, and revenge, that will make it a very exciting season to watch for the audience.

