Surbhi Chandna Celebrates Brother-in-law's Birthday By Just 'smelling' The Cake; Watch

Surbhi Chandna recently took to Instagram to share a series of videos as she celebrated her Jiju’s birthday. In the video, Subhi Chandna is seen in a goofy mood as she loudly sings “I am stuck with you”. Meanwhile, her sister and her husband are seen feeding cake to each other. As soon as he offers cake to Surbhi Chandna, the actor says she cannot eat it. However, she later ends up just smelling the cake.

Surbhi Chandna is also seen making weird faces to the camera as she records the video. The actor also shared another video where she is seen having a fun conversation with her brother-in-law. She starts the video by calling him ‘ji…jiju”. Both of them are seen sharing a hug as Sanjay plants a kiss on Surbhi’s forehead. The actor is then seen explaining that she never called him 'jiju' and then wishes him 'Happy Birthday Sanju'. At the end of the video, Surbhi Chandna is seen saying loudly, "We Rock".

Surbhi Chandna in Naagin 5

Currently, Surbhi Chandna is winning hearts with her performance in the show Naagin 5. The actor is seen portraying the role of Bani who is a shape-shifting serpent. As per the recent promo of Naagin 5, a big twist would be revealed as Surbi Chandna as Bani would get married to Veer. The promo also shows Bani making a promise to destroy Veer by marrying him.

On the other hand, the promo also unveils the real intentions of Jay as he would actually be seen in a negative role as he is the actual reincarnation of Cheel Aakesh. It would be interesting for the fans to see how Bani and Veer's hate relationship would change into love and how Jay would take his revenge from Bani.

Surbhi Chandna's birthday surprise

Surbhi Chandna shared a video on her Instagram story that showed her receiving a delightful surprise on her birthday. The video shared by Surbhi begins with her stating that when she came on the set, she found this. The actor then pans the camera towards 'Happy Birthday' messages written all over her vanity van.

She also showed the inside of her van that was decked up with red balloons, streamers, and glitters. Some of her pictures could be seen hanging from the balloon decor. The actor can be seen thanking her fan, Nonu who she states is more like her family member for these lovely surprises. She also tells her fans that last year, Nonu came all the way from Delhi to meet her on her birthday. At the end of the video, the actor can be seen removing her mask and saying, 'Happy Birthday To Me.' Take a look at the video.

