'Naagin 5': Surbhi Chandna Shares Glimpse Of Her 'lunch' & Everyone On A Diet Will Relate

Surbhi Chandna is adored by her die-hard fans not only for her acting chops but also for her quirky social media posts. She often shares some glimpses of her activities in the most humorous manner. Recently, the Ishqbaaaz actor took to her Instagram story to share a post that will be relatable to anyone who has pledged to follow a strict diet.

Also Read: Naagin 5' Promo Out! Here's The First Look Of Surbhi Chandna & Mohit Sehgal From The Show

Surbhi Chandna showcases a glimpse of her lunch

Talking about the same, the Naagin 5 actor shared a picture of her 'lunch.' Her lunch consisted of boiled dal and the actor captioned the picture stating her feelings about it. Sharing the picture of the dal, Surbhi stated that how her lunch is only some boiled dal along with a sad face emoji.

However, the actor added that she is still grateful for the healthy dish and wrote the hashtag, #EatClean in the caption. Even though the actor is a self-confessed foodie, it is not a surprise that she is following a strict diet, given the fact that she is a fitness enthusiast too. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna And Mohit Sehgal’s Fun BTS Banter Is Unmissable; Watch Video

Surbhi Chandna's BTS video from the 'Naagin 5' sets

Meanwhile, the actor has also been sharing some BTS glimpses from her show Naagin 5. Be it her fun banter with her co-star Mohit Sehgal or her look from the supernatural show, Surbhi manages to keep alive the buzz and curiosity regarding the same. She recently took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of the Naagin 5 set. The actor also went on to turn the camera towards herself and shared her look from an upcoming episode.

The actor can be seen sporting a printed kurta and below the waist, the actor has donned her Naagin costume. The actor said that she is extremely excited to turn into a Naagin in the upcoming episodes of the show. Trying to tickle the funny bone of her fans, the actor also tried to fake scare them by muttering an 'Aarghh' sound while giving out a dramatic and funny expression. Take a look at the video shared by the actor.

Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandha Reveals Hina Khan Texted Her Saying, 'It's A Tough Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.