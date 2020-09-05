Top 5 Indian Television Shows: Naagin 5 Replaced By Choti Sarrdaarni, Kundali Bhagya Rules

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has announced the recent TRP list for the 34th week. Many shows seem to have climbed up the TRP charts. However, Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5, on the other hand, lost its footing in the Top 5 Indian television shows list. Here's what this is about.

Naagin 5 loses its position in Top 5 Indian television shows list

Naagin 5 had garnered huge attention when it first on went on air. However, according to the recent list of TOP 5 Indian television shows, Naagin 5 has gone out of the chart. Its place has now been taken by Choti Sarrdaarni.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya has managed to hold its top position in the chart. It is closely followed by Rupali Ganguli's Anupamaa. The third position has been secured by Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah despite Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh's exit from the show. The fourth position has been taken by India's Best Dancer. Naagin 5's fifth position has now been taken up by Choti Sarrdaarni.

In other news, Naagin 5 is the latest season of the Naagin franchise. Surbhi Chandna plays the titular in the show while Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal play supporting roles. Hina Khan had been a part of the cast as well for a few initial episodes.

On the other hand, Kundali Bhagya has been on a winning streak with the list for Top 5 Indian television shows. The serial casts Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sriti Jha, Manit Joura, Anjum Fakih and others. The series started in 2017 and is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhayga.

Anupamaa meanwhile stars Rupali Ganguli in the titular role. It revolves around her character who sacrifices her career to raise a family but is not given the due credits for her sacrifices. She then chooses to live her life on her own terms. Apart from Ruapli, the show also casts Paras Kalnawat, Madalasa Sarma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Jaswir Kaur.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been airing for the last 12 years and has still managed to hold on to its winning streak. It is based on the lives of the residents of a housing complex in Mumbai. India's Best Dancer, on the other hand, is a dance reality show that has Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis in the judging panel.

Choti Sarrdaarni is based on the life a girl named Meher whose mother kills her lover after she finds out about her daughter's pregnancy. She then forces Meher to marry a man named Sarabjeet who is widowed with a son of five years. The show captures the various trials and tribulations in their lives. Choti Sarrdaarni cast includes Avinesh Rekhi, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Anita Raj and others.

