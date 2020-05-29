Nia Sharma Reacts To Ekta Apologising To 'Naagin 4' Team, Says 'You've Been Considerate'

Naagin 4 has joined the list of the shows that are going off-air post-lockdown as producer Ekta Kapoor confirmed the news. Nia Sharma who portrayed the role of Bela in Naagin 4 recently took to Twitter to appreciate producer Ekta Kapoor for her apology to the cast and crew. The actor also called it 'much needed appreciation' in her tweet.

In her tweet, Nia Sharma addressed Ekta Kapoor and wrote that someone of her stature owes no explanation to anyone. She added that then too Ekta has been so considerate to have taken everything on herself. Nia Sharma further mentioned that this beautiful gesture from Ekta means a lot for the Naagin 4 cast and crew at this moment. She ended her tweet by saying that she immensely respects Ekta Kapoor for her gesture. Nia Sharma also posted the video shared by the producer on May 28, 2020.

Someone of your Stature owes no explanation! Yet you’ve been so considerate to have taken it upon yourself, said things that mean the most for us at this moment. I immensely respect your gesture!

‘Ekta Kapoor’ 🙏 https://t.co/TLcwFIKMi7 — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) May 28, 2020

In a recent media interaction, Nia Sharma spoke about her exit and how she feels about the show coming to an end. Nia Sharma mentioned that she isn’t disappointed with the show going off-air. She revealed that the makers of the show were professional enough to tell her about this in advance. The actor further said that the show didn’t end abruptly. The production house worked professionally and informed the cast a few days back about the decision.

Furthermore, Nia Sharma said that she can’t complain because the television industry is badly affected by ongoing nationwide lockdown and nobody knows when the shoots will resume. She added that when the shoots will commence after two to three months, the makers would like to begin on a fresh note and therefore they plan on starting a new storyline. Nia Sharma mentioned that she is also looking forward to starting on a fresh note post lockdown.

Nia Sharma further went on to say that her work does come at a certain price but that isn’t the reason for her exit from the Naagin 4 cast. She added that if that would have been the case, the makers would have not cast her in the first place. She wrapped up her conversation saying that the reason behind the makers taking the decision to take the show down from the television is the nationwide lockdown.

