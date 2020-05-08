'Naagin 4' Cast's Net Worth Is Of Mammoth Proportions; Read Details

Naagin 4 is one of the most popular and beloved Indian television shows. It is a fantasy thriller drama that is currently on its fourth season. While many members of the cast also came back for the fourth season, there were new additions in the cast as well. Here is a combined net worth of the Naagin 4 cast.

Also read | 'Naagin 4' Star Jasmin Bhasin Shares Her Fitness Routine Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Naagin 4 cast net worth

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is the protagonist in the show Naagin 4 and plays the role of Brinda Parikh, who is an 'icchadhari naagin' (can change shape according to will). Nia has had an illustrious career on Indian television. She rose to fame after her role in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia Sharma later starred in Jamai Raja and also joined the show Ishq Mein Marjawan. Nia Sharma's net worth as of 2020 is $7 million according to online reports. In rupees, her net worth equals to ₹ 52.9 Crores.

Also read | Nia Sharma's BTS Scenes From 'Naagin 4', Have A Look At These Hilarious Scenes

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai is one of the newest additions to the cast of Naagin 4. She plays the role of Shalakha Parikh in the show. Rashami Desai is one of the most well-known names of the TV industry in India. She started her career with the show Uttaran. Rashami recently appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and gained a huge amount of fan-following. Rashami Desai's net worth as of 2020 $1 million, according to media portals. In rupees, her net worth comes up to ₹ 7.5 Crores.

Also read | Throwback Thursday: When Nia Sharma Played Holi On Sets Of 'Naagin 4', Watch Video

Vijayendra Kumeria

Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most dashing TV actors. He plays the role of Dev Parikh in Naagin 4. He played many roles in shows like Chotti Bahu, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and Tumhari Paakhi. His claim to fame of the show Shastri Sisters and later he was also known for his role in Udaan. While is net worth for 2020 is still under assessment, his net worth as of 2019 is estimated to be $0.5 Million to $1 Million. This comes up to ₹ 3 Crores in rupees.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most well-known faces that is a part of the Naagin 4 cast. The actor plays the role of Vishakha Khanna in the show. She was known best for her role in the show Kkavyanjali. She later starred as Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Her net worth in the year 2020 is reportedly $4 Million. This equates to ₹ 30 Crores in rupees.

Also read | Surbhi Jyoti's Favourite Food And Other Lesser-known Facts About The 'Naagin 4' Actor

Sayantani Ghosh

Sayantani Ghosh plays the role of Manyata, who is Brinda's mother, in the show Naagin 4. Her first role was in the show Kumkum- Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan. Later, she also appeared in various roles in shows like Mahabharat, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar and Naamkarann. Her net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be in the range of $1 Million - $5 Million.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also read | Mouni Roy's Mother Injures Herself; 'Naagin 4' Actor Stuck In Dubai Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.