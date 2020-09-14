Manu Punjabi Trolls Surbhi Chandna And Mohit Sehgal's Scene From 'Naagin 5'; Check Out

Bigg Boss fame Manu Punjabi recently mocked a scene from Naagin 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal. On September 13, he took to his Twitter handle and shared a still from the daily soap, wherein Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal can be seen doing a quirky tongue play.

Baffled Manu Punjabi says, "Yeh kya tamasha hai yaar TV par kuch bhi Dikhate hai" (What is this spectacle, they show anything on TV) and asked fans to drop their reactions in the comment section. Take a look at Manu Punjabi's Twitter post.

Manu Punjabi mocks 'Naagin 5'

Hahahahahaha 😜 Yeh kya tamasha hai yaar TV par kuch bhi Dikhate hai sesion 1,2,3,4,5🤣😂 #nagin Comment PLEASE 😜😛 pic.twitter.com/7ZQC7GMtSd — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) September 13, 2020

In the still shared by Manu Punjabi, Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal can be in their Naagin and Naag avatar. Manu found this still hilarious and was quick to share his reaction with the audiences. However, the still is not an original picture from the episode, instead, is a meme post made by a Twitter user.

This scene is from Naagin 5's recent episode, wherein Bani Sharma (Surbhi Chandana) and Jay Mathur (Mohit Sehgal) reach the secret temple. Bani gets shocked seeing Jay turning into a Naag. During the Tandav, they remember about their past lives and realise they were lovers in their last birth.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna's birthday: Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Jyoti, & others wish the Naagin 5 actor

Netizens' Reactions

Not only Manu Punjabi but netizens have also trolled and mocked the scene. One of the users commented, "Whatt?? Is this for real?? Yaar Kya bakwas hai ye.. they started it well off and y making it stupid".

However, there were some Naagin 5 fans who stood up for the shows and explained how this still was an edited meme and not a real image from the show. One of the fans wrote, "This is a Fan made edit... And how can you guys even think that Balaji VFX itha karab hogi". Another fan came in support of the show and wrote, "This is fan edit...not from the serial".

This is fan edit...not from the serial — Asifa Mehejebin Hussain (@AsifaMehejebin) September 14, 2020

Edited pic hai.

Thoda toh knowledge honi chahiye before posting — Mridhula♡- Cheel jiju ki saali❤🦅 (@mrish1509) September 14, 2020

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna receives an overwhelming birthday surprise on the sets of 'Naagin 5', watch

'Naagin 5' updates

Currently, Naagin 5 is at its peak point with several twists and turns. The serial follows the story of love and hatred. It depicts how Naageshwari, an Aadi Naagin was separated from her lover because of a fight between Cheel and Naag. Bani has now come back to take revenge from Veer, the killer of her lover Jay. However, antagonist Cheel Aakesh is obsessed with Naageshwari and would get into any lengths to be with her.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' new promo: Surbhi Chandna promises a gripping twist in tale; watch video

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' actor Surbhi Chandna wishes 'close friend' Karan on his birthday; see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.