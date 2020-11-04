'Naagin 5' Stars Surbhi Chandna And Swarda Thigale Shake A Leg On 'O Saki Saki': Watch

Surbhi Chandna is not only a very popular artist in the Indian television industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Surbhi Chandna never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Recently, Naagin star Surbhi Chandna shared a video of herself dancing with Morni Swarda Thigale, that has the internet on fire. Read further to know more about the Naagin 5 actors dancing.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Actor Sharad Malhotra's Pic With Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhooper Wins Over Fans

Surbhi Chandna and Swarda Thigale dance together

Surbhi Chandna is one of the very active celebrities on social media. She has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of herself and has always proved herself to be a complete entertainment package. Another reason why Surbhi Chandna’s fans love her social media feed is because of the videos that the actor shares from the sets of Naagin 5. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle in order to share a video of herself dancing with Swarda Thigale on the song, O Saki Saki. Surbhi Chandna captioned the video, “This Naagin And Morni Got No Chill #osakisaki #naagin5 #reelitfeelit #naaginmorni #bani #mayuri #bayuri @norafatehi how fabulous are you in this song ðŸ˜ @swardathigale9 you my girl are stunning”.

Also Read | Arjun Bijlani's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The 'Naagin' Actor

The song O Saki Saki is from the movie Batla House (2019). The song is sung by Neha Kakka, Tulsi Kumar, and B Praak. The music for the song has been composed by the popular music duo Vishal and Shekhar.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Written Update November 1: Veer Reveals His True Identity To Bani In A Jungle

Just as Surbhi Chandna shared the video on her social media, it went viral in no-time. The post received over two lakh likes in just a couple of hours. Not only fans, but even actors like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Subha Rajput, Mansi Shrivastava, and others have spammed the comment section of the post. Swarda Thigale too has commented on the video shared.

Swarda Thigale’s reply

Comments from other Indian television actors

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Actor Surbhi Chandna's Boomerang From Sets Is All Things Hilarious

About Naagin 5 cast

Naagin is an Indian supernatural fantasy thriller television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The fifth season of the daily soap cast Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra as the lead characters. Swarda Thigale is cast to play the character of the Morni in the series.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.