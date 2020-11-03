'Naagin 5' Actor Surbhi Chandna's Boomerang From Sets Is All Things Hilarious

Surbhi Chandna is an Indian television actor most popularly known for her roles in Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai, Dil Bole Oberoi and Naagin 5. She is currently seen on Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. Surbhi Chandna is pretty active on Instagram and keeps sharing snippets from her show's sets. Recently, one of her Naagin 5 co-stars Swarda Thigale posted a boomerang of the actor.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Written Update November 1: Veer Reveals His True Identity To Bani In A Jungle

Surbhi Chandna's photos and Instagram videos

Surbhi Chandna keeps her fans updated with whatever happens in her life through her social media handle. Fans can get glimpses of her personal as well as professional life with the photos and videos she posts on Instagram. A lot of her posts show her wearing the Naagin 5 attire, and also pictures with her co-stars.

A recent Instagram story that one of her Naagin 5 co-stars, Swarda Thigale who essays the role of Mayuri in the supernatural drama had posted caught Surbhi's attention which she later reposted as well. She posted a boomerang of Surbhi, wearing her Naagin costume, falling on a bed on the sets of the show. The actor captioned it, "After a long weekend, bed come to me babyyy". Surbhi reposted this story on her Instagram story as well. Surbhi's Instagram is filled with such quirky photos and videos with her co-stars. She can be seen wearing different costumes and outfits in her pictures that she shares on social media.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Actor Sharad Malhotra's Pic With Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhooper Wins Over Fans

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' New Promo Shared By Surbhi Chandna, Intense Drama Awaits Fans

Naagin 5 cast

The show had Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar as the lead cast in the first few episodes of the show which was later taken over by Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra. The show had a minor setback when Sharad Malhotra, one of the leads on the show, tested positive for coronavirus. He was then replaced by Dheeraj Dhoopar. The fifth instalment of the show aired on August 9, 2020. The actor has also appeared in shows such as Sanjivani and Ishqbaaz, and gained immense popularity while starring opposite Karan Singh Grover in Qubool Hai.

Also Read | Naagin 5 Actor Surbhi Chandna Strikes A Stunning Pose In A Ravishing Red Avatar

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Promo: Will Bani's Desire To Ruin Veer Make Her Stab Him In Front Of All?

Image Credits: Surbhi Chandna Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.