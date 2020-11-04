'Naagin 5' Plot Update: New Promo Reveals That Bani Makes An Attempt To Get Her Revenge

Naagin 5 has retained its viewership and created its own fanbase over the years, and Surbhi Chandna in Naagin 5 seems to have gotten in the flow of her character. The fifth season of the show looks like it has caught the attention of the viewers with the twists in its plot. The plot revealed in the Naagin 5 promo will see Bani turn into her ‘revenge mode’. Here is all you need to know about the promo and the plot shown in it.

Bani goes into ‘revenge mode’ in the latest Naagin 5 episode

The Naagin 5 promo of the latest episode hints that a big plot is likely to unfold. All the fans and viewers know that Bani, played by Surbhi Chandna, was forcibly made to marry Veer; and Bani has been looking for an opportunity to get back at him. The Naagin 5 promo shows that Bani will make an attempt to kill Veer. This news will definitely bring excitement for the fans of the show.

But the material behind this plot is not what fans will be expecting to see. Even though they will be expecting Bani to take her revenge for herself and Jay, there is some other reason that will be bringing around this plot twist. Someone will disguise themselves as Bani and then stab Veer, according to the promo. This twist in the Naagin 5 latest episode is surely about to raise many eyebrows. Just like always, all eyes will be on Surbhi Chandna in Naagin 5. The viewers might even see Bani and Veer come close during the Navratri celebrations before the storm begins.

The Naagin 5 cast including Surbhi Chandna, Heena Khan, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra will be looking forward to bring the plot of this show in front of the audiences while doing justice to their respective roles. Only time will tell in which direction the plot of the show is heading. The viewers will surely be waiting to tune into this show to see how this latest twist turns out.

