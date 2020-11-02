'Naagin 5' Written Update November 1: Veer Reveals His True Identity To Bani In A Jungle

Last week's episode of Naagin 5 had a lot of twists and turns as Veer kills Shakura with a Trishul. In the Naagin 5 November 1 episode, Veer catches Bani escaping from his mansion. He tells Bani that she will soon fall in love with him. He also reveals his true self to her as he takes her to a jungle. Take a look at Naagin 5 written update for the November 1 episode.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Written Update October 24 & 25: Veer Kills Shakura & Reunites With Bani

Naagin 5 written update for November 1

In the Naagin 5 latest episode last weekend, Veer catches Bani leave from his mansion and takes her inside the house immediately. After Jai sees that, he gets upset as he loses Bani again in front of Veer. When Veer's sister Mira leaves the house, she tells Veer that he will lose Bani if he captures her, and listening to this, leaves Bani's hand.

He tells Bani that she will soon start having feelings for him and there's a romantic scene that takes place between them. Veer challenges her that she will fall in love with him within 24 hours. Later when Bani leaves, Jai meets her outside the mansion and tells us about his plan of killing Veer, However, Bani seems unconvinced with the plan but accepts it anyway. Jai talks to Veer and asks him about why he hasn't told Bani the entire truth and warns him to stay away from her.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Written Update Oct 10 & 11: Veer's Face Changes As He Remembers Everything

The next morning, Bani receives a courier and gets a text message that asks her to get ready and meet Veer at his house. She gets nervous and opens the courier. In the courier, she received a pair of earrings sent by someone. Jai calls her up when she tells him that Veer has probably sent earrings to prove something. Jai tells her that the earrings are sent by him so he could directly talk to her and stay closer to her.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Written Update For Oct 3 & 4: Veer Sees Jay In Naag Avatar

The earrings have a stone which are like speakers. Jai can talk to Bani through his ring with the sane stone on it. She later meets Veer and he takes her to a remote place. He stops the car in the middle of the road and reveals his true identity as cheel. When she asks him why has he brought here, he says that this was the place where he first flew as a cheel and fell too. He takes her to Barak jungle where he used to practice his flying.

At the end of Naagin 5 November 1 episode, Veer tells her that he has seen a plane crash when he was young. He saves the lives of the girl and a boy in it. Bani remembers that she had faced a similar incident when she was younger. The episode ends when she realises that the man she has been hating for so long actually saved her life back then.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Written Update For Oct 17 & 18: Bani Doubts Veer's Identity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.