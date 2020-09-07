Surbhi Chandna Grooves With Mohit Sehgal On The Sets Of 'Naagin 5'; Watch BTS Video

Surbhi Chandna recently took to Instagram to share a BTS video from Naagin 5. In the video, the actor is seen practising her Tandava sequence with her co-star Mohit Sehgal. The duo portrays the role of Jay and Bani in the show Naagin 5. In the video, Sirbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal are seen practising their steps together.

Tandava music is heard in the background of the video. Surbhi Chandna is seen donning her Naagin costume while Mohit Sehgal is seen wearing golden jewellery for his Aadi Naag look. The duo is seen wearing masks for precaution. At the end of the video, both Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal are seen doing their ‘happy dance’ as they complete their dance routine.

Surbhi Chandna posted the picture with the caption, “When one stresses over the tandav .. we do umpteen rehersals and finally when we get it right.. the END is our Happy Dance #dontmisstheend #jaibani #naagin5 @colorstv Saturday- sunday 8 pm.”

About Naagin 5

Naagin 5 is the fifth installment of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise. The show will be a natural progression in the storyline of Naagin 4. As Naagin 4 was focused on unfolding the mysteries of the Lal Tekri temple, Naagin 5 will narrate the story of Aadi Naagin who dies because of a curse and is reincarnated to take revenge of her unfulfilled love. The story is a tale of love and hatred with Naagin and Cheel fighting with each other to get the love they desired forever.

A look at Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

Naagin 5 actor Surbhi Chandna is quite active on Instagram. Further, she also enjoys a huge fan-following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, Surbhi has about 2.7 million followers on Instagram. Surbhi has actively promoted her supernatural fantasy thriller, Naagin 5. She often shares teasers of the show on her social media handles.

Last week, the actor shared a glimpse of her upcoming episode which hinted at the antagonist’s ulterior motives. She captioned the post as, “@colorstv Bani ke saamne aane wala hai uske ateet ka sach! Kya woh uski asliyat ko apna paayegi? Dekhiye #Naagin5 mein, aaj raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot”.

