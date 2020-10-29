'Naagin 5' Promo: Will Bani's Desire To Ruin Veer Make Her Stab Him In Front Of All?

The makers recently unveiled the latest promo video of the much-acclaimed show Naagin 5 and by the looks of the promo, the show seems to have a major twist ahead. As fans enjoy the post-marriage sequence of Surbhi Chandna (Bani) and Sharad Malhotra (Veer), a big twist will soon unfold.

By the looks of the promo, it seems that in the coming episode of Naagin 5, Bani's desire to ruin Veer is all set to come true.

The Naagin 5 promo video starts off by Bani and Veer getting close as they play dandiya during the Navratri celebrations. Veer turns her around and gets her closer to him. Bani, on the other hand, does not seem to enjoy dancing with him and seems like she is forced to it. A couple of seconds into the promo, it is shown that bani tries to kill Veer. However, it is later revealed that it was not Bani but a doppelganger which leaves him stunned.

For the dandiya night, Bani can be seen sporting a salmon pin coloured lehenga along with floral work on it. She also completed the look with a similar dupatta. The actor opted for traditional jewellery, sleek hairdo and makeup. Veer, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a black kurta-pyjama along with a red striped overcoat. Watch the Naagin 5 promo below.

Seeing this promo, fans went on to express their happiness as they can’t get over the latest promo of the show. The post went on to garner several likes and comments below. Some of the users revealed how excited they are, while some went on to comment with happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “omg! So excited”. While the other one said, “can’t wait for this”. Check out a few comments below.

'Naagin 5' cast

Naagin 5 is a supernatural thriller show that premiered in 2015 with its first season. With many talented TV stars, the show has now completed season 5. Significant cast members include actors such as Arjun Bijlani, Adda Khan, Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Anita Hassanandani, Mohit Sehgal, to name a few, in addition to Sharad Malhotra, Dheeraj Dhooper and Surbhi Chandna.

