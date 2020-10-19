'Naagin 5' Written Update For Oct 17 & 18: Bani Doubts Veer's Identity

Naagin 5 October 17 written update begins with Jay revealing his plan to kill Veer on the full moon night. Veer grabs Bani and takes her high up as they engage in an argument. Veer tells Bani that he will kill her but without touching. Jay, Mayuri and Shukla wait with their weapon to kill Veer.

Naagin 5 written update

Veer drops Bani from the sky. Jay waits for her to die so that he can gain her power and kill Veer. As Bani is falling down, Veer comes and grabs her. Bani gets confused. Veer tells Bani that she can’t attack him until he does that leave her helpless. Bani and Veer return home. Jay gets furious about Veer. Veer gets into a fight with Jay, Mayuri and Shukla. Jay asks Veer to follow his command.

Also Read | Sharad Malhotra flaunts an intense look as Veer as he resumes the shoot of 'Naagin 5'

Veer returns to his room and sees Bani getting ready. Bani asks him to get out of the washroom. She turns into the Adi Naagin and leaves the room. Bani gets angry with Jay. Bani starts to doubt Veer. The real Veer is trapped inside the cage. Bani finds out the red stone is missing. Veer's father comes inside the room where Bani is.

Veer's father informs him about the red stone. Veer gets confused. Meanwhile, Bani finds the stone in the cupboard. Veer informs Jay about the red stone. Veer goes on to search for the stone. Veer and Bani again get into a banter. Mayuri tells about them to Jay. Bani opens her almirah. The stone flies away from the room making all cheels fly in the air. Bani doubts Veer’s identity.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' actor Sharad Malhotra tests negative for COVID 19; puts up a 'thank you' note

Naagin 5 written update Oct 18 begins with Veer's father seeking help. Bani gets confused about why Veer is unable to help his family. The red stone attacks Veer's family. Veer tells Jay about the attack made by the stone. Bani saves Veer's family by swallowing the power of the stone. Veer hides behind the pillar and thinks that she is the first enemy who has saved the family.

Bani hides the stone in the box. She oaths to find out Veer's real identity. Bani plans a romantic evening for Veer to know about his real identity. Cloaked Veer decides to agree with her. Bani makes a conversation with him recalling the moments and catch him red-handed.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' written update Oct 10 & 11: Veer's face changes as he remembers everything

Veer's father also starts doubting Veer's identity. He thinks why he was unable to save everyone. Cheel remembers everything about the satyug and Adi Naagin. Veer's father plans to kill Bani. Bani talks to Meera about Veer's behaviour. The entire family comes to Veer and Bani's room. Bani says they need to find the red stone. Veer's father agrees. Bani gets the stone in the woods and hides it with her. Veer and Bani go to the cliff.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' new promo shared by Surbhi Chandna, intense drama awaits fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.