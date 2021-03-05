'Naagin 5' Spin-off 'Kuch Toh Hai' To Go Off Air Soon; Final Episode Date Revealed

Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee-starrer Kuch Toh Hai may go off-air shortly. The series, which is a spin-off of Naagin 5, failed to connect with the audience resulting in low TRP. The series has lesser than ten episodes, so far. According to SpotBoyE, the series will air its final episode on March 21, 2021, and the makers have already informed Kuch Toh Hai's cast and crew about the devastating news.

Kuch Toh Hai's plot revolves around star-crossed lovers Rehaan and Priya. The twist in the series is that Rehaan is a vampire and Priya is half a human and half a Naagin or a cobra snake. The show's cast also includes Resham Tipnis, Vaishali Thakkar, Manini Mishra, and Naveen Saini.

Kuch Toh Hai's episodes

So far, Kuch Toh Hai has telecasted only seven episodes. In the most recent episode of Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, Rehaan experiences strange sensations within him. When Priya finds him he tries to attack her, which scares her. Priya escapes from Rehaan and rushes to safety.

Saumya then finds her brother in an overwhelmed state. Rehaan asks her to leave him alone. When Saumya, exits to go for her engagement party, Mohit calls off the engagement. He confesses that he's in love with Priya and has very strong feelings for her. This angers Rehaan, who goes in search of Priya.

The show is a spin-off of Naagin 5. The first three seasons of Naagin received good responses and was able to connect with its audience, but the ratings of the show started falling after the fourth and the fifth season. Naagin 5's final episode was aired on February 6, 2021, after being on air for six months. Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein was supposed to take over for Naagin 5. The first episode of the show was aired on February 7, 2021. Kuch Toh Hai's timings are 8:00 p.m. IST every Saturday and Sunday.

Actor Ansh Gupta was also a part of the show. He reportedly left the show, after he didn't receive a role that he expected to play. In his statement, he said that such incidents are common in the entertainment industry and that no one is to blame. He also said that he hoped producer Ekta Kapoor would have a better and stronger role for him in the future.

