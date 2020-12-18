'Naagin 5' Spoiler: Bani And Veer's Romantic Date Ends Up In A Painful Betrayal; Watch

Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal starrer Naagin 5 has created quite a buzz ever since its inception. The show began with showcasing the revenge of a vengeful shape-shifting Adi Naagin who was cruelly separated from her lover by an obsessed Cheel in Satya Yuga. In Kali Yuga, Adi Naagin gets reincarnated to avenge the past and fulfil her unrequited love story. Now, the plotline of the show has taken a gripping turn which features Adi Naagin falling head over heels for the Cheel. Adding to the anticipation, Surbhi Chandna has unveiled a new promo which has left fans stunned. Check it out:

Does Veer fall in love with Bani?

In the promo video, Bani aka Adi Naagin (Played by Surbhi Chandna) and Veer aka Cheel (Played by Sharad Malhotra) can be seen setting the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry. After looking at the clip, it can be safely said that this weekend is going to be all about Bani and Veer. In a romantic setting, Veer kneels down and asks Bani to dance with her.

After embracing and grooving with her, viewers can then see the closeness between the diminishing as the two realise their love for each other and consummate their relationship. Veer declares that Bani belongs to him only. However, twist arrives when the sizzling romance ends up in a hurtful betrayal. After spending the night together, an angry Veer shows his true self and narrates that he doesn’t love Bani at all and that she means nothing to him.

Hurt Bani, who was overwhelmed with Veer’s romantic gesture is now left shocked. She cannot believe that Veer had plotted such a cruel plan for her. Just moments ago, the two bundled in love and Bani has no clue of Veer’s wicked intention. The romantic date, within a split second, turns into a painful betrayal for Bani.

The promo clip has raised anticipation about the upcoming episodes of Naagin 5. Fans are curious to know how will Bani react when she finds out the truth. Stay tuned for further updates about Naagin 5.

