'Naagin 5' Spoiler: Veer To Get Married But Not To Bani But Priyamvada?

Pictures from the Naagin 5 sets have lately been going viral across social media platforms. The pictures indicate that the show will soon introduce a new character which will be played by Splitsvilla fame Priyamvada Kant. In the pictures shared by various fan pages, her character is seen getting married to Veeranshu Singhania and the pictures have triggered confusion amongst the fans. They have been wondering how the two characters ended up together even though Veer and Bani had a progressive angle already.

Naagin 5 to introduce a new character?

A few BTS pictures from Naagin 5 have lately been going viral on social media. In the first picture posted, Sharad Malhotra is seen holding up his script while rehearses the scene with new co-star, Priyamvada Kant. The two actors seem to be having a gala time on the sets as they wear bright smiles across their faces. The décor of the venue has been well-set as they have been shooting a wedding sequence and Priyamvada and Sharad’s characters are reportedly the bride and the groom here.

In the next picture doing the rounds, Priyamvada Kant and Sharad Malhotra’s characters are seen smiling for the cameras while wearing coordinated wedding outfits. Priyamvada is seen wearing an ivory white lehenga which has champagne sequin work all over the piece. It also has a thing dupatta which has been draped around her hair. In jewellery, she is spotted donning heavy stone necklace and earrings with matching mang tikka, which adds elegance to the piece. Her makeup has been kept bright, creating contrast in the look.

Sharad Malhotra is spotted wearing a classic white sherwani which has a unique black design all over the dupatta. He has also added an off-white pagdi and a royal broach around the sherwani pocket. The pictures indicate that Naagin 5 fans are up for a major plot twist with Veer’s wedding.

Priyamvada Kant’s character is reportedly Veer’s childhood friend who will bring a major change in his life. The caption of this post indicates that the fans are utterly shocked about the wedding angle and cannot wait to find out what happens next.

