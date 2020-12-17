'Naagin' Actor Sharad Malhotra Expresses His Love For Beau With A Dreamy Telugu Song

One of the famous actors on Indian television, Sharad Malhotra was recently seen on Instagram singing a romantic Telugu song, Unna Nenachu for his love. The Naagin actor shared this video clip recently in which he and his beau looked adorable as they were enjoying the song. Let’s have a look at Sharad Malhotra’s Instagram and see how he expressed his love for his lovely wife.

Naagin actor Sharad Malhotra recently took to Instagram and shared a dreamy video clip in which he can be seen expressing his feelings for his wife by imitating and dedicating a popular Telugu song, Unna Nenachu to her. In the video, he can be seen in a cool red and black checkered shirt while he was singing a few lines from Unna Nenachu.

In the middle of his performance, he even turned the camera towards his wife who also can be seen enjoying all the love being showered onto her. In Sharad Malhotra’s Instagram caption, he wrote a few lovely lines for his wife stating that although he loves the stars, he loves the stars in her eyes even more. He then tagged his wife in the post and also added the movie name of the song, Unna Nenachu.

As the fans always go crazy over the stunning chemistry of Sharad Malhotra with his wife, they complimented him on how his eyes shine brighter than the stars. One of the fans even dropped in some heart emojis in his comment section. Have a look at some of Sharad’s fans’ reactions.

Sharad Malhotra's Instagram

As the Naagin actor’s pictures with his wife are loved by his fans, he shared these pictures on his Instagram a while ago. In these pictures, Sharad Malhotra and his wife can be seen enjoying some quality time with each other somewhere around nature. Sharad can be seen wearing a cute white Mario t-shirt along with a red and blue checkered shirt and a pair of olive green shorts. He also wore a cool pair of sports shoes and black shades. The duo can be seen posing together on a huge swing in the next picture. In the caption, he wrote how a river flows surely to the sea, some things are meant to be.

