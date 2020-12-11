Surbhi Chandna Grooves To Sharry Mann's '3 Peg' With 'Naagin 5' Gang; Watch Video

Actor Surbhi Chandna recently shared a video of herself grooving to Sharry Mann’s 3 Peg song alongside the Naagin 5 cast on social media. All of them are visible rejoicing their time on the sets of the television show in an outdoor backdrop. Here is everything that you need to know about Surbhi Chandna’s recent video on the video-sharing platform below:

Surbhi Chandna grooved to the beats of 3 Peg with her Naagin 5 gang

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram and shared a video of herself dancing on Sharry Mann’s Punjabi song 3 Peg on the sets with her Naagin 5 cast through her official handle on December 6, 2020, Sunday. They were spending a gala time during an outdoor shoot. Along with Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal, Khushi Chaudhary, Parag Tyagi, Suchit Vikram, Aakash Talwar, Utkarsh Gupta, Shivani Gosain, Aahna Sharma, Dinesh Mehta, and Arun PK, danced to the beats of the Punjabi track. In the video, all the cast members have donned traditional Indian attire for the celebration.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Surbhi Chandna recalled spending a gala time with her Naagin 5 gang. She wrote, “A sunny outdoor with the crazy bunch” and tagged all the cast members. Moreover, the actor used relevant hashtags for this post, including ‘My Naagin 5 Gang, Madness on Set, and Happy Faces, alongside the description. Check out Surbhi Chandna’s recent video on Instagram below:

Responses to Surbhi Chandna's video on Instagram

Within a few days of sharing the post, Surbhi Chandna garnered more than 2, 07, 000 likes and more than 2404 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the stars have applauded their dance moves in the Instagram video. They wrote how cute and joyful they all looked.

Meanwhile, various others dropped a series of emoticons in the comment section, including hearts, laughter smileys, heart-shaped faces, party bombs, firecrackers, and thumbs up, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Surbhi Chandna’s video on the video-sharing platform that you must check out:

