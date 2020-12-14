Surbhi Chandna Shares Sizzling Stills From 'Naagin 5' Sets, Fan Say 'I'm Dead'

The Naagin 5 actor Surbhi Chandna is known for usually sharing hilarious pictures and videos on Instagram. The actor also shares some behind the scenes of her shooting time from Naagin 5 sets with her co-actors as well. Currently, she and Sharad Malhotra's onscreen pair is being immensely loved by the Naagin serial fans.

Surbhi Chandna currently plays the shape-shifting serpent's role on Naagin 5. Surbhi's character is the reincarnation of Hina Khan's character Naageshwari who was cursed. The storyline revolves around the love-hate-revenge of the characters and the lengths they will go to destroy each other. The series airs on ColoursTV at 8 PM only on the weekends. Check out the latest post that Surbhi shared a day ago, and how her fans are reacting at her post.

Surbhi Chandna's photos from Naagin 5

Naagin 5 actor Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram account to share a sizzling pic of herself in a red saree, with her co-actor Sharad Malhotra in a black suit. Describing the pic she wrote "#Vani for ME is FIRE, Comment Below and describe #Vani in one word for Us @sharadmalhotra009." Her fans are certainly loving her recent post as within 20 hours of her post, the pic has recent over 3 lakh likes and over 9000 comments.

Fans and co-actors and friends of the TV industry all took to Surbhi Chandna's Instagram to post a comment to her sizzling still from Naagin. Naagin show fans are speculating that the scene is from an upcoming romantic episode where Vani and Veer are seen in a romantic setting. Take a look at what her fans and current Naagin cast including Shivani Gosain have commented on her latest post.

Chandna recently grabbed two awards in one day on November 25, both for her performance in Naagin 5. She won the Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 for the Hot – Stepper female and the DadaSaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2020 for Best Actress. She wrote elaborate gratitude messages for both her wins on her Instagram as well.

Recently, the Naagin 5's latest episodes, which aired on December 12 and 13 showcased that Bani suddenly suggests Veer move as far away from the ocean as possible as she senses a vicious water storm coming towards them. Meanwhile, amid Meera and Tapish’s sangeet ceremony festivities, Veer takes Bani to another place as his family members were not letting her go.

