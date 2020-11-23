'Naagin 5' Written Update For Nov 21 & 22: Markat Reveals That Veer & Jay Are Brothers

Naagin 5's latest episode that aired on November 21st and 22nd revealed that Veer and Jay are actually brothers. Markat reveals them about their unknown history together. While Veer is seen locking Bani inside the glass cage. Read on for details on Naagin 5 written update:

Naagin 5 written update

Naagin 5 November 21 written update

The Nov. 21 episode starts with a grand party at Singhania residence where Veer and Bani share a romantic dance together as Veer wants her parents to feel like everything is okay between them. Jay then reminds Bani that she needs to change her snakeskin asap due to which she would feel weak for the night, and hence anyone can try and harm her during this time. Jay then takes Bani out of the house and makes her feel that she is starting to get weaker.

A while later, Veer's mother Markat appears in front of Bani in her half snake, half eagle avatar, which shocks Bani. Bani too reveals her Adi Naagin form in front of Markat, when the latter attacks her. Markat then tries another attack Bani, but Bani retaliates and attacks her back. Just then when Markat had fallen on the ground, Veer enters and Markat tells him that Bani attacked her.

Markat then reveals that she is the mother of Veer and Jay. She tells Jay that he needs to beat Veer to become more powerful. Meanwhile, Bani reveals Veer about his mother's true intentions, and they start to have a fight due to this in front of Jay. He then pushes Jay away and locks Bani inside a glass cage.

Naagin 5 November 22 episode

The November 22 episode starts with Bani locked inside the glass cage, while Markat and Jay plan to take the whole glass cage out of the house. After they are successful in doing that, Bani reveals that she had just kept a sand replica of hers inside the glass cage. Bani confronts Jay for hurting her. Jay then tells the story of why he wanted to hurt Bani and gain all the powers. The story then goes into a flashback where Bani and Jay plan to do things so as the Markat reveals herself in front of Veer. But Markat had locked Bani inside the Shiv temple. She then creates a replica of Bani and sends her to kill Veer. Veer, however, knows that it is not the real Bani who has come to stab him. While Bani is there inside the Shiv temple, she does tandav and prays to Shiv to save Veer, after which Lord Shiva tells her about how to kill Markat.

