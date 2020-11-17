Surbhi Chandna Shares A Stunt Video From The Sets Of 'Naagin 5' From An Upcoming Episode

On November 16, 2020, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle and shared a video performing a stunt on the sets of Naagin 5. Surbhi resumed work post Diwali and had an early morning shoot scheduled for an important sequence. The Naagin actor informed her fans that it was early 7 am shift. Performing the stunt wearing harness, she continued to say that Naagin is all about thrills and challenges and every day is a new day for her.

Surbhi Chanda shares a stunt video talking about the hardwork behind action scenes for 'Naagin 5'

Surbhi in her Naagin attire was seen wearing harness with the Director of Photography Ravi Sir who was seen capturing her expressions in the camera. Surbhi continued to inform her fans about the hard work involved in action scenes. Many of her fans complimented the beauty and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

In her another recent post, Surbhi shared a picture flaunting her back as she posed to the camera. She captioned the picture as, “Diwali 2020. Designer- @salianbyanushree Stylist- @simrankhera5 @stylebyayushidixit Jewels- @hetalshahofficial Managed by- @pranavi_chandna Swipe left for the Full Look. #scfashiondiaries.” Actor Utkarsh Gupta dropped heart eye emoticon while Mreenal Deshraj wrote, “Hotness” in the comments. Her fans too complimented her beauty.

On November 13, 2020, Surbhi posted a picture with co-actor Sharad Malhotra. She captioned the post, “Hey Cheelu. No One Like #Vani na. #naagin5 #banisharma #veeranshusinghania #veerbani. Keep watching Saturday-Sunday 8pm on Colors TV.” The duo looked stunning as Surbhi flaunted her black saree and Sharad looked dapper in white checked suit. Fans showered lovely comments for the duo in the comments. A user wrote, “uffff yeah jodiii sweetheart” with heart-eye emoticons and red hearts.

Currently, Surbhi is seen playing Bani in Naagin 5 on Colors TV. Surbhi is popular for her roles in Sanjivani and Ishqbaaz.

