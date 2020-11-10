Naagin 5 Spoilers: Veer's Family Takes An Oath To Kill Bani, Will He Save Her?

Naagin 5 is currently at its peak and surely has kept the fans hooked with surprising twists and turns in each episode. The last episode of the supernatural serial saw Bani saving Veer's life from Jay. Now, the question is will Veer pay back to Bani by saving her life from or instead plan revenge against her. On November 9, Colors TV's official YouTube channel shared Naagin 5 promo for the upcoming weekend's episode. Take a look at Naagin 5 spoiler below.

Naagin 5 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Naagin 5, Veer's family blames Bani for a mysterious death in their house. In order to take revenge from Bani, Veer's entire family will vow to kill Bani and finish her life. Veer's father Balwant Singhania will order other Cheels to take an oath to kill Bani the Naagin. Bani tries to convince everyone that she is not the culprit but no one pays attention to her.

Balwant will ask other Cheels to hold Bani and kill her. Veer's brothers start turning into Cheel and prep to attack Bani. However, Veer gets shocked and stands in front of Bani. Now, the question is, will Veer save Bani's life or the show will take another new twist. The teaser also prompts the entry of a deadly mystery woman, Bani found in the darkroom.

The upcoming Naagin 5 episodes will see Veer standing against his family to save Bani. The identity of the deadly mystery woman will also be revealed. The supernatural drama series stars Surbhi Chandna (Bani aka Aadi Naagin), Sharad Malhotra (Veer aka Cheel Aakesh), and Mohit Sehgal (Jay aka Aadi Naag) in the lead roles. Naagin 5 episodes air on weekends, i.e. Saturday and Sunday. The viewers will surely be waiting the entire week to tune into this show to see how this latest twist turns out. Stay tuned to know more details about Naagin 5 latest and upcoming episodes.

