Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, & Mohit Sehgal Pose For A Picture For Naagin 5

One of the latest pictures of Naagin 5 trio is winning the internet as they can be seen crazily posing together as one of the writers, Mukta Dhond made a serious revelation about the show. The picture included lead actors from Naagin 5's cast namely Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra. Let’s take a look at the Naagin 5 trio picture on Instagram.

‘All here to stay’

One of the writers of Naagin 5 recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this picture and revealed that Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal will stay intact in the show. A lot of rumours were doing the rounds that Mohit Sehgal is leaving the show but this post certainly delighted all the Naagin 5 fans. In the caption, Mukta Dhond stated three things about the Naagin 5 trio and depicted three of them as good, evil but also good and just pure evil and not good. She further stated that the trio was here to stay in the show and they will be coming up with more romance, more action and more revenge in the upcoming episodes and asked the fans to stay tuned every weekend to watch Naagin 5. This news made the fans happy and they took to the comment section to express their excitement. See how they reacted to the news.

Also Read 'Naagin 5' Stars Surbhi Chandna And Swarda Thigale Shake A Leg On 'O Saki Saki': Watch

Also read 'Naagin 5': Mohit Sehgal To Bid Farewell To Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show?

Naagin 5 Cast, plot and more

Naagin 5 is a supernatural fantasy thriller series that focuses on the life of shape-shifting serpents. The first season began in 2015 and became one of the highest-rated shows which led to the making of other seasons. Currently, Naagin 5 is airing on TV and is being liked by the audiences. The plot of the movie recently went through a leap of 40 years as Nageshwari is reincarnated as Bani and as the villain, Veeranshu falls for her, she hates him and falls for Jay. Apart from Surbhi, Sharad and Mohit, Naagin 5 cast members include Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Parag Tyagi, Anjum Fakih, Mohit Malhotra, Shourya Lathar, Anjani Kumar Khanna, Aishwarya Khare, Kajal Pisal, Simran Mahendrawal, Aahna Sharma, Khushi Chaudhary, Gaurav Wadhwa, Surabhi Mehra, etc.

Also Read 'Naagin 5' Plot Update: New Promo Reveals That Bani Makes An Attempt To Get Her Revenge

Also Read 'Naagin 5' Written Update For November 7, 2020: Bani's Identity Is Revealed To Everyone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.