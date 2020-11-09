'Naagin 5' Written Update For November 7, 2020: Bani's Identity Is Revealed To Everyone

Naagin 5 November 7 episode starts as Veer talks about the flight’s logo. Bani says that it was a blue star in the red circle. Veer says “yes, correct”. Bani asks him if he remembers the date. He says “yes, November 3”. Bani says that she had read about it. Bani tells Jai through the earrings that they were saved by Veer. Just as he asks if she said something, Bani says “no”. She walks behind him and reminisces their moments together. She continues to walk and recalls all of his words. She recalls how he protected her and called her half a part of him. She tells Jai that Veer was that person, she says that Viranshu gave them life and saved them. Jai asks Bani not to fall for his words and remember how he had injured her in their childhood. He says Veer has attacked Bani at first, now she can kill him, and there’s no need to provoke him. Bani is still looking at Viranshu. Read Naagin 5 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Also Read | Mohit Sehgal Reminisces 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' Days On Naagin 5 Sets, See Why

Naagin 5 written update

Balwant asks what is happening and who did this to Veer. Daksh looks at Jai and says “see that snake”. Ponky looks at Bani’s eyes changing their colour and hides behind his father. He says “Bhabhi’s eyes”. Bani’s skin starts to get scaly. Balwant tells Bani that “so you are the Naagin”. Veer says that she is aadi naagin. Balwant gets shocked on hearing this and says “she is that….”.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Written Update November 1: Veer Reveals His True Identity To Bani In A Jungle

Chacha Ji asks Veer if he knew about this. Veer says that he came to know about this just now. He says that when an imposter took the satyug avatar, no one could identify him. He says that even Bani was fooled at the time. Balwant says that aadi naagin is their enemy and asks others to kill her. Veer comes in front of her in order to protect her and asks everyone to not do anything. Balwant asks him about why is he saving her. Veer says that she is my wife and he can’t let anything happen to her. He asks them to kill Jai instead. Bani tells everyone that if they touch Jai then they can’t even think about what she will do. She says that she has killed many like them and will not leave them. She takes her tongue out.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Actor Surbhi Chandna's Boomerang From Sets Is All Things Hilarious

She says that it will be her wish about what to do and it will be her decision. Veer says that he can’t let her go away from here. Bani says that he said this even in satyug and asks then what happened. She says that she will return to repeat history. Jai becomes a snake and leaves.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Stars Surbhi Chandna And Swarda Thigale Shake A Leg On 'O Saki Saki': Watch

Veer says that regardless of whatever happened in satyug, in Kalyug, she has saved his life. He says that what is in her heart, is well known to her. Just as she becomes a snake and goes out, Balwant fumes. Jai tells Bani that she shall not go inside. Bani says that she is not scared of anyone as she is aadi naagin. She says that they have punished the wrong ones and tells him that many snakes have died in that yug. She says that even he got killed and she was cursed. She tells that everyone has to pay for it and will be punished. Just as Jai asks what about Veer and asks her if “he deserves punishment?”, Bani says “no”. Stay tuned to know about Naagin 5 latest episode.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.