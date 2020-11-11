'Naagin 5' Star Sharad Malhotra Shares Behind The Scenes Stills From Supernatural Drama

Sharad Malhotra is not only a very popular artist in the Indian television industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Sharad Malhotra never fails to bring a smile on the faces of his fans. Recently, the Naagin 5 actor shared some behind the scenes pictures with his “cliques”. Read further ahead to know more about Sharad Malhotra's Instagram post.

Behind the scenes of Naagin 5

Sharad Malhotra is one of the very active celebrities on social media. He has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of himself and has always proved himself to be a complete entertainment package. Another reason why fans love Sharad Malhotra's Instagram feed is because of the pictures that the actor shares from the sets of Naagin 5.

Recently, on November 11, 2020, the actor took to his official Instagram handle in order to share a bunch of candid pictures from the sets of the supernatural television series, Naagin 5. The post consists of four group pictures of Sharad Malhotra with co-stars, Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, Utkarsh Gupta, and Suchit Vikram Singh. Sharad Malhotra captioned the post, “With my clique in killick ✌️ 🖤 #posers #bts #nagin5 @officialsurbhic @itsmohitsehgal @utkarshgupta74 @suchit07”.

About Naagin 5 and Naagin 5 cast

Naagin is an Indian supernatural fantasy thriller television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The fifth season of the daily soap cast Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra as the lead characters. Recently, after Sharad Malhotra tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, Dheeraj Dhoopar was seen playing his role. But, Sharad Malhotra has successfully recovered from the virus and is back to shooting for the television drama again.

Report from The Indian Express suggests that Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal’s characters are designed in today’s time. The three characters are shown having no idea about their past connections, but their destiny would have already been decided. In Naagin 5, the characters of Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal, are seen being caught in a web of love, drama, and revenge, that will make it a very exciting season to watch for the audience.

