Sharad Malhotra Flaunts An Intense Look As Veer As He Resumes The Shoot Of 'Naagin 5'

Not so long ago, popular TV actor Sharad Malhotra was roped in to play one of the leads in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show Naagin 5. However, within a couple of weeks into shooting for the supernatural drama, Malhotra tested positive for COVID-19. Now, the actor has successfully battled the deadly virus and has resumed the shoot of Naagin 5.

Sharad shares a BTS pic as Veer from the sets of 'Naagin 5'

On October 16, 2020, Sharad Malhotra took social media by surprise after he shared a picture of himself as Veer from the sets of Colors TV's Naagin 5. Earlier this month, Malhotra had tested positive for COVID-19 and thus had to stop the shoot of Naagin 5 because of being quarantined for 14 days. Now, the 37-year-old has completely recovered and also joined his co-stars to resume the shoot of the fifth instalment of Naagin.

Earlier today, the Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki actor shared a mirror-photo of himself from his makeup room as he sported his Naagin 5 avatar with an intense look. In the picture shared by him on his Instagram handle, Malhotra donned an all-black ensemble as he flaunted his enviable physique, rounded off with a gelled-up hairdo and a groomed beard. Along with sharing a BTS picture, he captioned the post, "Veeranshu Singhania/ Veer.....See u sooooooon (sic)".

Check out his post below:

Soon after he shared the post on the social media platform, ardent fans of Naagin 5 rejoiced and expressed their excitement about the same in the comment section of the post. Sharad Malhotra's Naagin 5 co-star Mohit Sehgal also slid into the comments of his post to welcome him as he wrote, "Welcome back bro" along with extended a virtual hug. Take a look:

Meanwhile, for the unversed, while Sharad Malhotra couldn't shoot for his part during his days of recovery, Naagin 5's makers had temporarily replaced his character with Dheeraj Dhoopar's re-entry as Cheel in the show. Now, all the Naagin 5 fans will soon witness Veer's comeback on the show. Also, it will be interesting to see how the makers of the show chart out Cheel's exit as Veer has joined the cast of the show now.

